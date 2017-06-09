Lewandowski blames Bayern team-mates for missing out on top-scorer title

Robert Lewandowski has blamed his Bayern Munich team-mates for missing out on the Bundesliga top-scorer title in 2016-17.

The Poland international had to settle for second place behind Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who netted a double on the final day of the season to improve his tally to 31 and overtake his Bayern rival.

Things had been looking good for Lewandowski when he netted his 29th and 30th league goals against RB Leipzig on the penultimate day, but he failed to add to his tally in Bayern's 4-1 win over Freiburg the following week.

The 28-year-old thinks he would have taken home the prestigious individual trophy had he gotten more support from his team-mates, however, and was not happy with the way things panned out.

"It does not hurt anymore, but it did at first," Lewandowski was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"Maybe because I was not completely satisfied with the way my team helped me.

"Immediately after the last game, I felt anger. I was disappointed with my team. That was the feeling I had."