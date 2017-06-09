Related

Article

Kane wants to emulate Ronaldo and Messi by winning Ballon d´Or

9 June 2017 01:11

Tottenham striker Harry Kane wants to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by winning the Ballon d'Or.

Kane topped the Premier League scoring charts for the second successive season in 2016-17, notching 29 goals in 30 top-flight appearances as Tottenham finished second.

Ronaldo is expected to match Barcelona rival Messi's record haul of five Ballons d'Or having led Real Madrid to LaLiga and Champions League glory.

The duo are on a level that Kane aspires to, and he wants to match their achievements while remaining at Tottenham.

"I'd do whatever I can to win that big gold trophy [the Ballon d'Or]. It is definitely something I aspire to do," said Kane.

"Ronaldo won LaLiga and the Champions League and that is why he wins it. Messi is in a similar situation. To do that it isn't just individual, it is about a team winning trophies and, hopefully, that is what I can do at Tottenham."

Kane has scored five goals in his 17 appearances for England and is expected to lead the line in the World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Saturday.

The 23-year-old knows that if he wants to be considered on a par with the likes of Ronaldo and Messi, he will need to improve on the international stage.

"I want to be in that world-class bracket. I am not there yet. Part of it is proving that on an international stage," said Kane.

"[At] club level, I have had a good few seasons but to take that next step it is international football - in the big games, in big moments.

"I am 23 and hopefully have quite a few years ahead of me to learn and get better."

Sponsored links

Friday 9 June

02:15 Bellerin plays down Barcelona speculation
01:20 Saudi Arabia apologise for not observing minute´s silence in Australia
01:11 Kane wants to emulate Ronaldo and Messi by winning Ballon d´Or
01:02 He will always be Zlatan - Pogba backs Ibrahimovic to return strongly
00:26 Marquez headlines Mexico´s Confederations Cup squad

Thursday 8 June

23:31 Lazio insist Keita was offered new deal, fail to address Milan deal
23:15 Benevento clinch Serie A promotion for first time
22:34 Sneijder: Netherlands appearance record is not important
21:23 Lloris wary of Sweden´s new post-Ibrahimovic generation
20:09 AC Milan have reached agreement with Lazio over Keita, says agent
19:43 Milik skips holiday to focus on fitness
19:16 Rodriguez completes AC Milan move
18:51 Forster targeting Hart´s England place
18:07 Asensio announces intention to stay at Real Madrid
17:42 Conceicao confirmed as Porto head coach
17:37 Shakespeare appointed permanent Leicester City manager
17:17 Minute´s silence before Australia match ´not in keeping with Saudi culture´
17:07 Sanchez: Arsenal future in my agent´s hands
16:33 Manchester City signing Ederson captivated by ´amazing´ Premier League football
16:29 Gagliardini replaces injured Marchisio in Italy squad
16:10 Ronaldo is not selfish, insists Benzema
15:56 England to face Venezuela in U20 World Cup final
15:21 Benedito lodges vote of no confidence against Bartomeu and Barcelona board
15:12 AC Milan still interested in Manchester United target Morata - agent
15:03 Paul Pogba describes first season back at Man Utd as ´complicated´
14:44 Guardiola hails Messi as one of history´s most gifted athletes
14:24 Real Madrid confirm presidential election
14:03 Pulisic will be a special player, predicts Arena
13:57 Australia 3 Saudi Arabia 2: Rogic stunner gives hosts huge World Cup boost
13:36 Let´s see what happens - Darmian unsure of Manchester United future
13:30 Gnabry to leave Werder Bremen
13:20 Zidane has given me belief, says Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas
12:57 Australia 3 Saudi Arabia 2: Rogic stunner gives hosts huge World Cup boost
12:53 Newcastle can compete for everything, claims Benitez
12:44 Real Madrid still have faith in me - Odegaard
12:34 New Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson: I have the skill to play outside the box
12:15 Kane wants to improve England goal record
11:42 Pep´s lightbulb moment? Why Guardiola thinks Ederson can solve his keeper woes
11:35 Pogba: Extreme Mourinho deserves to be called The Special One
10:58 Manchester City sign Ederson from Benfica
10:52 Dortmund arrival Dahoud had ´several offers´ from foreign clubs
10:09 Smalling feels he has nothing to prove to ´frustrated´ Mourinho at Man Utd
09:18 Brazil will feel the loss of Neymar, says Sampaoli
08:44 Lionel Messi hails ´phenomenal´ Cristiano Ronaldo after Champions League triumph
08:16 Messi dreams of finishing career at Barcelona
07:13 Sampaoli keeps door open for Aguero
05:25 Sampaoli: Argentina need to be more like Barcelona for Messi
04:29 Angry Pique blames media for latest whistles
01:49 Lopetegui: Pique whistles unfair
01:08 Berizzo named as new Sevilla boss
00:45 Costa claims Conte no longer wants him at Chelsea
00:28 Morata: Hopefully James and I will be team-mates next year

Wednesday 7 June

23:59 Falcao becomes Colombia´s all-time top goalscorer
23:55 Ventura satisfied with improving Azzurri
23:36 Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao´s record-breaking goal
23:27 Cristiano Ronaldo retains status as world´s highest-paid athlete
22:49 Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
22:36 Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao's record-breaking goal
22:03 Dembele sorry to see Tuchel leave
21:49 Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
21:41 Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike´s men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
20:49 Kagawa a doubt for Japan World Cup qualifier due to shoulder injury
20:42 Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike's men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
19:55 Liverpool apologise, drop Van Dijk interest
18:13 Jardim extends contract with Monaco
18:12 Semedo joins Villarreal on five-year deal
18:08 Injured Vardy withdraws from England´s double header
18:06 Inzaghi signs new three-year Lazio contract
17:44 Gabigol determined to fight for Inter place
17:35 Rani Khedira joins Augsburg after leaving RB Leipzig
17:16 Icardi should not be Inter captain – Melo
16:51 Batshuayi desperate for first-team football
16:13 Alderweireld expects Tottenham stay
15:50 Lucescu encourages Costa to make Juve switch
14:58 Allegri signs Juventus renewal until 2020
14:02 New Arsenal signing Kolasinac is the complete package, says Wenger
13:06 Borussia Dortmund sign Philipp from Freiburg
12:58 Nolito slams English weather on way out of Manchester City
12:56 Giroud demands more Arsenal playing time
12:44 Rashford backs Man Utd team-mate Rooney for England return
11:36 De Rossi: I am nearing the end for Italy and Roma
10:41 Torino intend to keep Belotti despite AC Milan and Man Utd links
10:03 Derby sign Curtis Davies from relegated Hull City
09:39 It didn´t take me long to choose Bayern over Chelsea, says Sule
08:56 Rashford supports Morata pursuit: Man Utd want to attract big players
07:30 Postecoglou not focused on consequences ahead of crucial qualifier
04:45 Madrid recruit Vinicius must ignore critics, says Gabriel
03:00 Ventura ´flattered´ by Jiangsu interest
01:34 Balotelli knows what he needs to do – Ventura
01:29 Kalezic confirmed as Phoenix coach
01:03 Low sees more positives than negatives after Denmark draw
00:19 Gerrard urges Liverpool to sign Van Dijk

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 38 +65 93
2 Barcelona 38 +79 90
3 Atlético Madrid 38 +43 78
4 Sevilla 38 +20 72
5 Villarreal 38 +23 67
6 Real Sociedad 38 +6 64
7 Athletic Club 38 +10 63
8 Espanyol 38 -1 56
9 Deportivo Alavés 38 -2 55
10 Eibar 38 +5 54
11 Málaga 38 -6 46
12 Valencia 38 -9 46
13 Celta de Vigo 38 -16 45
14 Las Palmas 38 -21 39
15 Real Betis 38 -23 39
16 Deportivo La C… 38 -18 36
17 Leganés 38 -19 35
18 Sporting Gijón 38 -30 31
19 Osasuna 38 -54 22
20 Granada 38 -52 20

Facebook