Gomez to stay at Wolfsburg

Mario Gomez has confirmed he will stay at Wolfsburg for the 2017-18 campaign.

The Germany international joined Wolfsburg from Fiorentina at the start of the 2016-17 season and scored 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga outings as they only avoided relegation to the second tier by winning a play-off against Eintracht Braunschweig.

The 31-year-old was heavily linked with a move elsewhere following Wolfsburg's failure to qualify for European football, but he has ended further speculation about his future.

"As we had announced on several occasions, we got together over the past few days to discuss the situation with the concerned parties," Gomez stated.

"In spite of having had a very difficult season, during which we failed to achieve any of the sporting targets we had set for ourselves, I have every faith in our team, the club and the fans.

"I am completely convinced of the decision I have made to continue playing here next season.

"I also know I am in the best possible place to prepare for the World Cup finals next year."