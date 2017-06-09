Arsenal confirm Sanogo exit

Arsenal have confirmed striker Yaya Sanogo will not be retained after an unsuccessful four-year spell with the club.

Sanogo joined Arsenal from Auxerre amid significant hype in 2013 but made just 20 competitive appearances in his time at Emirates Stadium, scoring only one goal.

Loan spells at Crystal Palace, Ajax and Charlton Athletic did not prove fruitful and after Sanogo said on Monday that his "adventure" at Arsenal is set to come to an end, Arsenal have confirmed he can leave when his contract expires on June 30.

Academy players Stefan O'Connor, Kristopher da Graca and Kostas Pileas will also be allowed to leave the club.