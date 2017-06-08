Smalling feels he has nothing to prove to ´frustrated´ Mourinho at Man Utd

Chris Smalling puts Jose Mourinho's criticism of him down to frustration and insists he has nothing to prove to the Manchester United manager.
Mourinho hit out at Smalling last season, suggesting after a November match with Swansea City that the defender was not willing to play through pain, a problem later revealed to be a broken toe.
The United boss also hit out at the centre-back and team-mate Phil Jones for the speed of their recoveries after they both suffered injuries in the same training session while on England duty in March.
Smalling has not received an apology from Mourinho, but feels the manager was just showing his frustration in a professional manner, adding that his injury absence also annoyed him.
"No, it's just professional," Smalling told reporters when asked if Mourinho had said sorry.
"All of us are professionals and no player wants not to play. That was all just [him being] professional – get on with the rehab and then get out as quickly as you can.
"I think that was directed at everybody. We had a lot of injuries at that time and he was frustrated that quite a lot of players weren't available.
"I think in the Chelsea game [in October] I proved that I would play with injections. As players, it is not about always being 100 per cent. It's about going on the pitch and doing a job.
"I had done the injury, I played on and it turned out there was a break. I had a couple of injections but it got worse and that's when I had the layoff.
"You always want to push yourself because you don't want to let the fans or players down. Obviously he didn't know the full extent at that time. I don't think he knew the full picture then and once it was cleared up it was all good."
May 24, 2017
On the double injury with Jones, Smalling added: "We don't hold anything back, either for our clubs or on international duty, so injuries are going to come.
"It was unfortunate that we are obviously from the same club. That's been the story of this season, unfortunately. I've been lucky in previous seasons not to be too injury-prone.
"The manager has shown his frustration but we [injured players] are just as frustrated.
"When I'm sitting down with the manager and the medical staff, we set out a timeline and then we try to shave it and push and push.
"It's good when he shows that frustration because it shows he wants you back out on that pitch. If he wasn't interested, he would just leave you alone and he wouldn't say any of these things.
"So I take it as a positive, as a challenge to get back as quickly as I can – which I would have done anyway, regardless of whatever was said.
"I don't think I've got anything to prove as such. I think he knows my character, he knows what type of player I am and that's not changed."
|BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City sign Ederson from Benfica
|Dortmund arrival Dahoud had ´several offers´ from foreign clubs
|Smalling feels he has nothing to prove to ´frustrated´ Mourinho at Man Utd
|Brazil will feel the loss of Neymar, says Sampaoli
|Lionel Messi hails ´phenomenal´ Cristiano Ronaldo after Champions League triumph
|Messi dreams of finishing career at Barcelona
|Sampaoli keeps door open for Aguero
|Sampaoli: Argentina need to be more like Barcelona for Messi
|Angry Pique blames media for latest whistles
|Lopetegui: Pique whistles unfair
|Berizzo named as new Sevilla boss
|Costa claims Conte no longer wants him at Chelsea
|Morata: Hopefully James and I will be team-mates next year
|Falcao becomes Colombia´s all-time top goalscorer
|Ventura satisfied with improving Azzurri
|Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao´s record-breaking goal
|Cristiano Ronaldo retains status as world´s highest-paid athlete
|Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
|Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao's record-breaking goal
|Dembele sorry to see Tuchel leave
|Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
|Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike´s men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
|Kagawa a doubt for Japan World Cup qualifier due to shoulder injury
|Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike's men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
|Liverpool apologise, drop Van Dijk interest
|Jardim extends contract with Monaco
|Semedo joins Villarreal on five-year deal
|Injured Vardy withdraws from England´s double header
|Inzaghi signs new three-year Lazio contract
|Gabigol determined to fight for Inter place
|Rani Khedira joins Augsburg after leaving RB Leipzig
|Icardi should not be Inter captain – Melo
|Batshuayi desperate for first-team football
|Alderweireld expects Tottenham stay
|Lucescu encourages Costa to make Juve switch
|Allegri signs Juventus renewal until 2020
|New Arsenal signing Kolasinac is the complete package, says Wenger
|Borussia Dortmund sign Philipp from Freiburg
|Nolito slams English weather on way out of Manchester City
|Giroud demands more Arsenal playing time
|Rashford backs Man Utd team-mate Rooney for England return
|De Rossi: I am nearing the end for Italy and Roma
|Torino intend to keep Belotti despite AC Milan and Man Utd links
|Derby sign Curtis Davies from relegated Hull City
|It didn´t take me long to choose Bayern over Chelsea, says Sule
|Rashford supports Morata pursuit: Man Utd want to attract big players
|Postecoglou not focused on consequences ahead of crucial qualifier
|Madrid recruit Vinicius must ignore critics, says Gabriel
|Ventura ´flattered´ by Jiangsu interest
|Balotelli knows what he needs to do – Ventura
|Kalezic confirmed as Phoenix coach
|Low sees more positives than negatives after Denmark draw
|Gerrard urges Liverpool to sign Van Dijk
|Beckham one step closer to MLS team in Miami
|Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
|Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
|Frustrated James is misunderstood at Real Madrid - Pekerman
|Conceicao leaves Nantes ahead of expected Porto appointment
|Rodriguez closing in on AC Milan move
|Balotelli will play for Dortmund, claims Raiola
|Storari signs AC Milan renewal
|Advocaat to reinstate Sneijder for Netherlands
|Great to see Gundogan back - Man City celebrate midfielder´s return to training
|Umtiti wants Dembele at Barcelona
|Arda retires from Turkey duty following alleged bust-up with journalist
|Pique aims dig at Real Madrid after Barcelona decline Copa del Rey bus parade
|Dortmund in world´s top 10 - Bosz relishing new challenge
|Pepe says goodbye to Real Madrid fans
|Arsenal great Seaman would welcome Hart signing
|Muller gets thumbs-up for July return after op
|Semedo will move to LaLiga, confirms agent
|Former Tottenham captain Mabbutt recovering after heart surgery
|Arsenal signing Kolasinac ´rejected many large European clubs´
|Bosz succeeds Tuchel as Borussia Dortmund head coach
|Hebei China Fortune deny Van Persie approach
|Europa League triumph just the start for Man United - Lingard
|Arsenal confirm Kolasinac signing
|Spalletti heads to China to finalise Inter deal
|Arda hits out at media ´slander´ after alleged scrap with journalist
|Everton star Lukaku says future is decided
|RB Leipzig rule out selling Forsberg
|Bellerin won´t rule out Barcelona move after ´difficult season´ at Arsenal
|Griezmann´s decision a relief for Deschamps
|There´s only one Ibrahimovic – Schick plays down comparisons
|Schick admits Juventus deal ´possible´
|There was nobody near him – Martinez stunned by Hazard injury
|Pepe confirms Madrid exit, but PSG deal not done yet
|Koeman feels Real Madrid not on par with Pep´s Barcelona
|Ozil not ruling out Schalke return