Sanchez: Arsenal future in my agent´s hands

Alexis Sanchez says his agent will hold talks with Arsenal as speculation builds that he is to leave the club during the transfer window.

The forward, who has one year left on his contract, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Gunners, even though manager Arsene Wenger has insisted he will not be sold.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are said to be the top two contenders for his signature, with reports in England suggesting Sanchez has his heart set on joining Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with the 28-year-old, who scored 30 goals in all competitions in 2016-17.

Sanchez admits he wants "a lot of things" but says it will be down to his representative to settle his future.

"I'm looking at what my agent is doing," he told Cooperativa. "For now, I'm focused on the [Confederations] Cup in Russia and trying to do well.

"The truth is that my agent will see to it. He knows and he will sit down with the club to look for the best option for me.

"I'd like a lot of things but I'm only thinking about the national team."

Sanchez scored the opening goal in the FA Cup final win over Chelsea as Arsenal claimed the trophy for the third time in four seasons, but a failure to qualify for the Champions League has heightened speculation over the future of the Chile international and team-mate Mesut Ozil.

His agent, Fernando Felicevich, was reported to have held talks in Germany over a possible move to Bayern last month.

City have also been heavily linked with a bid, with Guardiola believed to be keen to reunite with the player he coached at Barcelona.