Pulisic will be a special player, predicts Arena

Christian Pulisic will be a "special" player in the future, according to United States coach Bruce Arena.
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Pulisic scored his fifth international goal in a 1-1 draw against Venezuela on Saturday and he became a regular fixture in the Bundesliga last season.
Pulisic made 29 league appearances under now-departed Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel and Arena is predicting big things from the 18-year-old.
"From what I can tell so far in his career, everything that has been put in front of him he has been able to conquer," Arena said. "I think that is a strong indication that this kid is going to be a special player.
"He is a very gifted athlete, he's very technically talented in his sport, he's got a real good mentality, and when you piece those three things together, there's a chance you're going to be good.
"As illustrated with Clint [Dempsey], Clint has a certain quality and certain mentality that makes him good. Christian has all of that and maybe even a little bit more. He's a special talent, but at the same time, as we often say with younger players, you've go to give him time, like a Clint Dempsey has or a Landon Donovan. Having said that, I would not be surprised if he's able to do that."
Y'all heard about this @cpulisic_10 guy?
Yeah, he scored again #USAvVEN
Pulisic, who made his international debut in March 2016, is capable of playing in a number of different roles, but Arena is keen to use the teenager in an attacking position after making him an important part of his team.
"Blame me for all of that," Arena said ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago. "Where would you prefer me to play him? He's capable of it.
#FootballMeetsFutbol: @cpulisic_10 and the #USMNT welcomed @thekidmcmanus and the @broncos to training tonight.
"There were some difficult moments in the early going, and he was called to man up and he manned up. It's great experience for a player his age and the kind of experience he has at the international level."
