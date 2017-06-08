Pogba: Extreme Mourinho deserves to be called The Special One

Manchester United star Paul Pogba believes Jose Mourinho deserves to be called 'The Special One', revealing the manager's methods can be "extreme".
United won the EFL Cup and Europa League in Pogba's first season back at United after signing from Juventus in a world-record transfer.
It was not all positive for Mourinho's men, as they struggled to a sixth-place Premier League finish and had to cope with major injury problems towards the end of the season.
But Pogba was hugely impressed by his first experience working under former Chelsea boss Mourinho and feels he deserves to be branded special, even if his approach to management can be unique.
"He is The Special One because he wins," the France international said to Sky Germany.
"Sometimes he does some extreme things. Against Chelsea, he changed our tactical formation just before the game. We had never trained it before but it worked out well. That was special.
"He won three trophies in his first year, that's special as well. He deserves his name."
Pogba received mixed reviews for his United performances after making the move from Turin, but appreciated the support shown to him by Mourinho.
"He's a manager who is really close with the players," said the 24-year-old.
"Personally, he welcomed me, we had a talk and I had a good feeling from the first moment on. He trusted and defended me. That's all a player needs."
