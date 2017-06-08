Pep´s lightbulb moment? Why Guardiola thinks Ederson can solve his keeper woes

Pep Guardiola will hope Ederson can solve his goalkeeping conundrum after Manchester City confirmed the completion of the Brazilian's €40million move from Benfica.
It is a problem largely of Guardiola's making, after he jettisoned long-serving number one Joe Hart at the start of last season, with the England international joining Torino on loan after Claudio Bravo swapped Barcelona for Manchester.
Bravo's introduction to English football proved to be infamously torrid and he lost his place to Hart's former understudy Willy Caballero before a calf injury curtailed a return to the first team.
Set against the three other senior goalkeepers on City's books - Caballero will leave when his contract expires at the end of this month - Ederson's efforts in Benfica's 2016-17 title-winning campaign stack up very well.
A total of 56 saves and 12 goals conceded gives him a save percentage of 82.35, a comfortably better return than Caballero (70.45 per cent) and Hart (62.87 per cent), while Bravo conceded 26 goals, set against 33 saves, to leave his percentage dwindling at 55.93.
22 – Since his Benfica debut (Mar 2016), no GK has kept more clean sheets in the Portuguese Primeira Liga than Ederson Moraes (22). Citizen. pic.twitter.com/Z8aY6FKaOd— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 1, 2017
Ederson played 27 matches compared to 22 and 17 for Bravo and Caballero respectively, which goes some way towards explaining his higher number of saves.
A year at Torino meant busy work for Hart and he leads this metric with 105 stops in 36 matches, while the 30-year-old also has the lowest minutes-per-save figure of the quartet on 30.9.
But Hart comes off worst in terms of minutes per goal conceded (52.3), while Ederson was only breached every 198.4 minutes, coming in easily better off than Bravo (75.7) and Caballero (111.6) once more.
Ederson's clean sheet tally of 17 is more than the other three put together, Caballero chalking up six shutouts with Hart and Bravo on five apiece.
According to Opta data, Ederson, Bravo and Caballero all made one error leading directly to a goal last season. Hart has the dubious distinction of coming out on top in this category, with his mistakes costing Torino on five occasions.
5 - Joe Hart has made five errors leading to goals in Serie A this season; only Josip Posavec (7) has made more. Baptism.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2017
|Kane wants to improve England goal record
|Pep´s lightbulb moment? Why Guardiola thinks Ederson can solve his keeper woes
|Pogba: Extreme Mourinho deserves to be called The Special One
|Manchester City sign Ederson from Benfica
|Dortmund arrival Dahoud had ´several offers´ from foreign clubs
|Smalling feels he has nothing to prove to ´frustrated´ Mourinho at Man Utd
|Brazil will feel the loss of Neymar, says Sampaoli
|Lionel Messi hails ´phenomenal´ Cristiano Ronaldo after Champions League triumph
|Messi dreams of finishing career at Barcelona
|Sampaoli keeps door open for Aguero
|Sampaoli: Argentina need to be more like Barcelona for Messi
|Angry Pique blames media for latest whistles
|Lopetegui: Pique whistles unfair
|Berizzo named as new Sevilla boss
|Costa claims Conte no longer wants him at Chelsea
|Morata: Hopefully James and I will be team-mates next year
|Falcao becomes Colombia´s all-time top goalscorer
|Ventura satisfied with improving Azzurri
|Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao´s record-breaking goal
|Cristiano Ronaldo retains status as world´s highest-paid athlete
|Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
|Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao's record-breaking goal
|Dembele sorry to see Tuchel leave
|Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
|Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike´s men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
|Kagawa a doubt for Japan World Cup qualifier due to shoulder injury
|Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike's men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
|Liverpool apologise, drop Van Dijk interest
|Jardim extends contract with Monaco
|Semedo joins Villarreal on five-year deal
|Injured Vardy withdraws from England´s double header
|Inzaghi signs new three-year Lazio contract
|Gabigol determined to fight for Inter place
|Rani Khedira joins Augsburg after leaving RB Leipzig
|Icardi should not be Inter captain – Melo
|Batshuayi desperate for first-team football
|Alderweireld expects Tottenham stay
|Lucescu encourages Costa to make Juve switch
|Allegri signs Juventus renewal until 2020
|New Arsenal signing Kolasinac is the complete package, says Wenger
|Borussia Dortmund sign Philipp from Freiburg
|Nolito slams English weather on way out of Manchester City
|Giroud demands more Arsenal playing time
|Rashford backs Man Utd team-mate Rooney for England return
|De Rossi: I am nearing the end for Italy and Roma
|Torino intend to keep Belotti despite AC Milan and Man Utd links
|Derby sign Curtis Davies from relegated Hull City
|It didn´t take me long to choose Bayern over Chelsea, says Sule
|Rashford supports Morata pursuit: Man Utd want to attract big players
|Postecoglou not focused on consequences ahead of crucial qualifier
|Madrid recruit Vinicius must ignore critics, says Gabriel
|Ventura ´flattered´ by Jiangsu interest
|Balotelli knows what he needs to do – Ventura
|Kalezic confirmed as Phoenix coach
|Low sees more positives than negatives after Denmark draw
|Gerrard urges Liverpool to sign Van Dijk
|Beckham one step closer to MLS team in Miami
|Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
|Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
|Frustrated James is misunderstood at Real Madrid - Pekerman
|Conceicao leaves Nantes ahead of expected Porto appointment
|Rodriguez closing in on AC Milan move
|Balotelli will play for Dortmund, claims Raiola
|Storari signs AC Milan renewal
|Advocaat to reinstate Sneijder for Netherlands
|Great to see Gundogan back - Man City celebrate midfielder´s return to training
|Umtiti wants Dembele at Barcelona
|Arda retires from Turkey duty following alleged bust-up with journalist
|Pique aims dig at Real Madrid after Barcelona decline Copa del Rey bus parade
|Dortmund in world´s top 10 - Bosz relishing new challenge
|Pepe says goodbye to Real Madrid fans
|Arsenal great Seaman would welcome Hart signing
|Muller gets thumbs-up for July return after op
|Semedo will move to LaLiga, confirms agent
|Former Tottenham captain Mabbutt recovering after heart surgery
|Arsenal signing Kolasinac ´rejected many large European clubs´
|Bosz succeeds Tuchel as Borussia Dortmund head coach
|Hebei China Fortune deny Van Persie approach
|Europa League triumph just the start for Man United - Lingard
|Arsenal confirm Kolasinac signing
|Spalletti heads to China to finalise Inter deal
|Arda hits out at media ´slander´ after alleged scrap with journalist
|Everton star Lukaku says future is decided
|RB Leipzig rule out selling Forsberg
|Bellerin won´t rule out Barcelona move after ´difficult season´ at Arsenal
|Griezmann´s decision a relief for Deschamps
|There´s only one Ibrahimovic – Schick plays down comparisons
|Schick admits Juventus deal ´possible´
|There was nobody near him – Martinez stunned by Hazard injury
|Pepe confirms Madrid exit, but PSG deal not done yet
|Koeman feels Real Madrid not on par with Pep´s Barcelona
|Ozil not ruling out Schalke return