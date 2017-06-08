Newcastle can compete for everything, claims Benitez

Rafael Benitez believes Newcastle United can "compete for everything" in the Premier League after leading the club to promotion.
Newcastle claimed the Championship title in Benitez's first full season at St James' Park to return to the top flight after a single year out of the Premier League.
The Spaniard has confirmed he is staying at Newcastle having received assurances from owner Mike Ashley over his transfer budget and Benitez insists the future can be productive for the club.
"When I start something I put all my passion into it," Benitez told the Daily Mail. "I will try to do my best and hopefully everything will be fine.
"Things will be done in the right way and we can build what we want to build, a strong team and a strong club that can compete in the Premier League for everything.
"When I say everything, I don't say the title, but why not? Everything means we have to be consistent. If you have the FA Cup, you can be there. It is not Rafa saying he wants to win the league, no. I want to be competitive and after we can win a trophy or you can win the league. You never know. It will be more difficult with every year, but for sure, you have to try."
FULL TIME Newcastle United 4-1 Preston North End— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 24, 2017
The lads have done it - the @premierleague beckons! #NUFC pic.twitter.com/VqSZdZvj10
Newcastle had been favourites to book promotion from the Championship but Benitez accepted managing in England's second tier for the first time in his career had been a challenge.
"It is more difficult than people think," Benitez added. "The competition and the physicality of the game allows the other team to balance and neutralise you.
"You play against teams that you know are not better than you but physically they are stronger and they are very competitive. Every free-kick and every corner is a 50-50 situation and anything can happen.
"The other one is you play too many games. Sometimes two games a week, three games in 10 days, and then you don't have time to recover physically and mentally. Mentally it is very demanding. It has been very hard in terms of football but it has been very easy in terms of putting everything behind the team: the city, the fans, the players, the staff."
Toon Toon!!!! #BGT #BGMT— antanddec (@antanddec) May 29, 2017
A pic.twitter.com/TGricg2Fqh
Benitez believes building togetherness at Newcastle was crucial to the team's promotion, with three successive league wins at the end of the season pipping Brighton and Hove Albion to top spot in the final table.
"Was the club lost? I think it was a little bit disorientated, rather than lost," Benitez said. "Lost is a big word. It means everything was wrong, and everything was not like this.
"The staff and the way things were going and how they were doing things was right. A lot of departments were right. You have to fix some things. They were capable to do it, it's not that they couldn't, they could do it, but I had to tell them, 'Do it this way'.
"I knew from the beginning that we had to create a stronger bond between fans, city and team. You could see there was a lack of unity. We were trying to find a way. 'Together we are stronger' - that is the message I gave through the whole season."
|Australia 3 Saudi Arabia 2: Rogic stunner gives hosts huge World Cup boost
|Let´s see what happens - Darmian unsure of Manchester United future
|Gnabry to leave Werder Bremen
|Zidane has given me belief, says Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas
|Australia 3 Saudi Arabia 2: Rogic stunner gives hosts huge World Cup boost
|Newcastle can compete for everything, claims Benitez
|Real Madrid still have faith in me - Odegaard
|New Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson: I have the skill to play outside the box
|Kane wants to improve England goal record
|Pep´s lightbulb moment? Why Guardiola thinks Ederson can solve his keeper woes
|Pogba: Extreme Mourinho deserves to be called The Special One
|Manchester City sign Ederson from Benfica
|Dortmund arrival Dahoud had ´several offers´ from foreign clubs
|Smalling feels he has nothing to prove to ´frustrated´ Mourinho at Man Utd
|Brazil will feel the loss of Neymar, says Sampaoli
|Lionel Messi hails ´phenomenal´ Cristiano Ronaldo after Champions League triumph
|Messi dreams of finishing career at Barcelona
|Sampaoli keeps door open for Aguero
|Sampaoli: Argentina need to be more like Barcelona for Messi
|Angry Pique blames media for latest whistles
|Lopetegui: Pique whistles unfair
|Berizzo named as new Sevilla boss
|Costa claims Conte no longer wants him at Chelsea
|Morata: Hopefully James and I will be team-mates next year
|Falcao becomes Colombia´s all-time top goalscorer
|Ventura satisfied with improving Azzurri
|Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao´s record-breaking goal
|Cristiano Ronaldo retains status as world´s highest-paid athlete
|Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
|Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao's record-breaking goal
|Dembele sorry to see Tuchel leave
|Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
|Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike´s men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
|Kagawa a doubt for Japan World Cup qualifier due to shoulder injury
|Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike's men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
|Liverpool apologise, drop Van Dijk interest
|Jardim extends contract with Monaco
|Semedo joins Villarreal on five-year deal
|Injured Vardy withdraws from England´s double header
|Inzaghi signs new three-year Lazio contract
|Gabigol determined to fight for Inter place
|Rani Khedira joins Augsburg after leaving RB Leipzig
|Icardi should not be Inter captain – Melo
|Batshuayi desperate for first-team football
|Alderweireld expects Tottenham stay
|Lucescu encourages Costa to make Juve switch
|Allegri signs Juventus renewal until 2020
|New Arsenal signing Kolasinac is the complete package, says Wenger
|Borussia Dortmund sign Philipp from Freiburg
|Nolito slams English weather on way out of Manchester City
|Giroud demands more Arsenal playing time
|Rashford backs Man Utd team-mate Rooney for England return
|De Rossi: I am nearing the end for Italy and Roma
|Torino intend to keep Belotti despite AC Milan and Man Utd links
|Derby sign Curtis Davies from relegated Hull City
|It didn´t take me long to choose Bayern over Chelsea, says Sule
|Rashford supports Morata pursuit: Man Utd want to attract big players
|Postecoglou not focused on consequences ahead of crucial qualifier
|Madrid recruit Vinicius must ignore critics, says Gabriel
|Ventura ´flattered´ by Jiangsu interest
|Balotelli knows what he needs to do – Ventura
|Kalezic confirmed as Phoenix coach
|Low sees more positives than negatives after Denmark draw
|Gerrard urges Liverpool to sign Van Dijk
|Beckham one step closer to MLS team in Miami
|Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
|Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
|Frustrated James is misunderstood at Real Madrid - Pekerman
|Conceicao leaves Nantes ahead of expected Porto appointment
|Rodriguez closing in on AC Milan move
|Balotelli will play for Dortmund, claims Raiola
|Storari signs AC Milan renewal
|Advocaat to reinstate Sneijder for Netherlands
|Great to see Gundogan back - Man City celebrate midfielder´s return to training
|Umtiti wants Dembele at Barcelona
|Arda retires from Turkey duty following alleged bust-up with journalist
|Pique aims dig at Real Madrid after Barcelona decline Copa del Rey bus parade
|Dortmund in world´s top 10 - Bosz relishing new challenge
|Pepe says goodbye to Real Madrid fans
|Arsenal great Seaman would welcome Hart signing
|Muller gets thumbs-up for July return after op
|Semedo will move to LaLiga, confirms agent
|Former Tottenham captain Mabbutt recovering after heart surgery
|Arsenal signing Kolasinac ´rejected many large European clubs´
|Bosz succeeds Tuchel as Borussia Dortmund head coach
|Hebei China Fortune deny Van Persie approach
|Europa League triumph just the start for Man United - Lingard
|Arsenal confirm Kolasinac signing
|Spalletti heads to China to finalise Inter deal
|Arda hits out at media ´slander´ after alleged scrap with journalist
|Everton star Lukaku says future is decided
|RB Leipzig rule out selling Forsberg
|Bellerin won´t rule out Barcelona move after ´difficult season´ at Arsenal
|Griezmann´s decision a relief for Deschamps
|There´s only one Ibrahimovic – Schick plays down comparisons
|Schick admits Juventus deal ´possible´
|There was nobody near him – Martinez stunned by Hazard injury
|Pepe confirms Madrid exit, but PSG deal not done yet
|Koeman feels Real Madrid not on par with Pep´s Barcelona
|Ozil not ruling out Schalke return