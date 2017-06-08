New Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson: I have the skill to play outside the box

New Manchester City signing Ederson insists he has the skill to play outside the box and help Manchester City with more than just his traditional goalkeeping skills.
Ederson's €40million move from Benfica was completed on Thursday, one week after the Portuguese champions confirmed a deal had been agreed.
City have had problems at the goalkeeping position since Pep Guardiola's arrival, the manager opting to send Joe Hart on loan to Torino last season and replace him with Claudio Bravo from Barcelona.
But Bravo struggled and lost his status as number one to Willy Caballero, who has now left the club at the end of his contract.
Guardiola's preference for goalkeepers who are comfortable with the ball at their feet reportedly led to Hart's departure, and Ederson insists he is comfortable with that side of the game.
"To be a goalkeeper you must be a little bit crazy!" Ederson told City's website when asked about his playing style.
"We have the courage to put our head where the players put their feet. I have that, of course.
"I'm a quiet goalkeeper and I always try to transmit confidence and calm to my team-mates. That skill I have helps a lot.
"At Benfica I also played a little bit more advanced and I was involved a lot in the game. I think that revolution in the way goalkeepers get involved in the game was very important. I already had that skill to play outside the box.
"When I played for a team lower down, I didn't have the chance to play far from the goal, I had to stay close to it. But when I went to Benfica, I was able to improve what I knew and play further out getting more involved in the games, being more active. I have been developing that since.
"I have even scored not once but twice! They were very peculiar and unique moments. I've seen one in the Premier League but mine was different.
"I scored mine from my own box when I took a goal kick. The intention was never to score but I was lucky on that day.
"The second goal was when the midfielder passed it to me and I just kicked it long."
Ederson speaks about why he joined Man City in his first interview with CityTV!— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 8, 2017
Watch https://t.co/sVlSgc1h5g #WelcomeEderson pic.twitter.com/sgxy3ZCcF3
Ederson, who had spells at Ribeirao and Rio Ave before re-joining Benfica having initially been part of the club's youth system, is City's second big-money arrival of the close-season after Bernardo Silva joined from Monaco last month for a reported initial fee of €50m.
Silva is a player the keeper previously encountered at Benfica, while he also knows Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho.
"I have already had the chance to play with Fernandinho in the national team," he said.
"I also have played alongside Gabriel Jesus; I knew him from the team that went to the Olympics. Them being here is going to be very important for my adaptation. They will help me settle.
"I also played with Bernardo Silva when he was at Benfica. He already stood out and he was a great player, a born number 10. Unfortunately, he didn't have the chance to play in the first team and ended up following his own path. I'm very happy for everything he's done and for being my new team-mate."
|Pulisic will be a special player, predicts Arena
|Australia 3 Saudi Arabia 2: Rogic stunner gives hosts huge World Cup boost
|Let´s see what happens - Darmian unsure of Manchester United future
|Gnabry to leave Werder Bremen
|Zidane has given me belief, says Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas
|Australia 3 Saudi Arabia 2: Rogic stunner gives hosts huge World Cup boost
|Newcastle can compete for everything, claims Benitez
|Real Madrid still have faith in me - Odegaard
|New Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson: I have the skill to play outside the box
|Kane wants to improve England goal record
|Pep´s lightbulb moment? Why Guardiola thinks Ederson can solve his keeper woes
|Pogba: Extreme Mourinho deserves to be called The Special One
|Manchester City sign Ederson from Benfica
|Dortmund arrival Dahoud had ´several offers´ from foreign clubs
|Smalling feels he has nothing to prove to ´frustrated´ Mourinho at Man Utd
|Brazil will feel the loss of Neymar, says Sampaoli
|Lionel Messi hails ´phenomenal´ Cristiano Ronaldo after Champions League triumph
|Messi dreams of finishing career at Barcelona
|Sampaoli keeps door open for Aguero
|Sampaoli: Argentina need to be more like Barcelona for Messi
|Angry Pique blames media for latest whistles
|Lopetegui: Pique whistles unfair
|Berizzo named as new Sevilla boss
|Costa claims Conte no longer wants him at Chelsea
|Morata: Hopefully James and I will be team-mates next year
|Falcao becomes Colombia´s all-time top goalscorer
|Ventura satisfied with improving Azzurri
|Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao´s record-breaking goal
|Cristiano Ronaldo retains status as world´s highest-paid athlete
|Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
|Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao's record-breaking goal
|Dembele sorry to see Tuchel leave
|Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
|Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike´s men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
|Kagawa a doubt for Japan World Cup qualifier due to shoulder injury
|Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike's men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
|Liverpool apologise, drop Van Dijk interest
|Jardim extends contract with Monaco
|Semedo joins Villarreal on five-year deal
|Injured Vardy withdraws from England´s double header
|Inzaghi signs new three-year Lazio contract
|Gabigol determined to fight for Inter place
|Rani Khedira joins Augsburg after leaving RB Leipzig
|Icardi should not be Inter captain – Melo
|Batshuayi desperate for first-team football
|Alderweireld expects Tottenham stay
|Lucescu encourages Costa to make Juve switch
|Allegri signs Juventus renewal until 2020
|New Arsenal signing Kolasinac is the complete package, says Wenger
|Borussia Dortmund sign Philipp from Freiburg
|Nolito slams English weather on way out of Manchester City
|Giroud demands more Arsenal playing time
|Rashford backs Man Utd team-mate Rooney for England return
|De Rossi: I am nearing the end for Italy and Roma
|Torino intend to keep Belotti despite AC Milan and Man Utd links
|Derby sign Curtis Davies from relegated Hull City
|It didn´t take me long to choose Bayern over Chelsea, says Sule
|Rashford supports Morata pursuit: Man Utd want to attract big players
|Postecoglou not focused on consequences ahead of crucial qualifier
|Madrid recruit Vinicius must ignore critics, says Gabriel
|Ventura ´flattered´ by Jiangsu interest
|Balotelli knows what he needs to do – Ventura
|Kalezic confirmed as Phoenix coach
|Low sees more positives than negatives after Denmark draw
|Gerrard urges Liverpool to sign Van Dijk
|Beckham one step closer to MLS team in Miami
|Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
|Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
|Frustrated James is misunderstood at Real Madrid - Pekerman
|Conceicao leaves Nantes ahead of expected Porto appointment
|Rodriguez closing in on AC Milan move
|Balotelli will play for Dortmund, claims Raiola
|Storari signs AC Milan renewal
|Advocaat to reinstate Sneijder for Netherlands
|Great to see Gundogan back - Man City celebrate midfielder´s return to training
|Umtiti wants Dembele at Barcelona
|Arda retires from Turkey duty following alleged bust-up with journalist
|Pique aims dig at Real Madrid after Barcelona decline Copa del Rey bus parade
|Dortmund in world´s top 10 - Bosz relishing new challenge
|Pepe says goodbye to Real Madrid fans
|Arsenal great Seaman would welcome Hart signing
|Muller gets thumbs-up for July return after op
|Semedo will move to LaLiga, confirms agent
|Former Tottenham captain Mabbutt recovering after heart surgery
|Arsenal signing Kolasinac ´rejected many large European clubs´
|Bosz succeeds Tuchel as Borussia Dortmund head coach
|Hebei China Fortune deny Van Persie approach
|Europa League triumph just the start for Man United - Lingard
|Arsenal confirm Kolasinac signing
|Spalletti heads to China to finalise Inter deal
|Arda hits out at media ´slander´ after alleged scrap with journalist
|Everton star Lukaku says future is decided
|RB Leipzig rule out selling Forsberg
|Bellerin won´t rule out Barcelona move after ´difficult season´ at Arsenal
|Griezmann´s decision a relief for Deschamps
|There´s only one Ibrahimovic – Schick plays down comparisons
|Schick admits Juventus deal ´possible´
|There was nobody near him – Martinez stunned by Hazard injury
|Pepe confirms Madrid exit, but PSG deal not done yet
|Koeman feels Real Madrid not on par with Pep´s Barcelona
|Ozil not ruling out Schalke return