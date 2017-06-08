Related

Article

New Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson: I have the skill to play outside the box

8 June 2017 12:34

New Manchester City signing Ederson insists he has the skill to play outside the box and help Manchester City with more than just his traditional goalkeeping skills.

Ederson's €40million move from Benfica was completed on Thursday, one week after the Portuguese champions confirmed a deal had been agreed.

City have had problems at the goalkeeping position since Pep Guardiola's arrival, the manager opting to send Joe Hart on loan to Torino last season and replace him with Claudio Bravo from Barcelona.

But Bravo struggled and lost his status as number one to Willy Caballero, who has now left the club at the end of his contract.

Guardiola's preference for goalkeepers who are comfortable with the ball at their feet reportedly led to Hart's departure, and Ederson insists he is comfortable with that side of the game.

"To be a goalkeeper you must be a little bit crazy!" Ederson told City's website when asked about his playing style.

"We have the courage to put our head where the players put their feet. I have that, of course. 

"I'm a quiet goalkeeper and I always try to transmit confidence and calm to my team-mates. That skill I have helps a lot.

"At Benfica I also played a little bit more advanced and I was involved a lot in the game. I think that revolution in the way goalkeepers get involved in the game was very important. I already had that skill to play outside the box.

"When I played for a team lower down, I didn't have the chance to play far from the goal, I had to stay close to it. But when I went to Benfica, I was able to improve what I knew and play further out getting more involved in the games, being more active. I have been developing that since.

"I have even scored not once but twice! They were very peculiar and unique moments. I've seen one in the Premier League but mine was different.

"I scored mine from my own box when I took a goal kick. The intention was never to score but I was lucky on that day.

"The second goal was when the midfielder passed it to me and I just kicked it long."

Ederson, who had spells at Ribeirao and Rio Ave before re-joining Benfica having initially been part of the club's youth system, is City's second big-money arrival of the close-season after Bernardo Silva joined from Monaco last month for a reported initial fee of €50m.

Silva is a player the keeper previously encountered at Benfica, while he also knows Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho.

"I have already had the chance to play with Fernandinho in the national team," he said. 

"I also have played alongside Gabriel Jesus; I knew him from the team that went to the Olympics. Them being here is going to be very important for my adaptation. They will help me settle.

"I also played with Bernardo Silva when he was at Benfica. He already stood out and he was a great player, a born number 10. Unfortunately, he didn't have the chance to play in the first team and ended up following his own path. I'm very happy for everything he's done and for being my new team-mate."

Sponsored links

Thursday 8 June

14:03 Pulisic will be a special player, predicts Arena
13:57 Australia 3 Saudi Arabia 2: Rogic stunner gives hosts huge World Cup boost
13:36 Let´s see what happens - Darmian unsure of Manchester United future
13:30 Gnabry to leave Werder Bremen
13:20 Zidane has given me belief, says Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas
12:57 Australia 3 Saudi Arabia 2: Rogic stunner gives hosts huge World Cup boost
12:53 Newcastle can compete for everything, claims Benitez
12:44 Real Madrid still have faith in me - Odegaard
12:34 New Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson: I have the skill to play outside the box
12:15 Kane wants to improve England goal record
11:42 Pep´s lightbulb moment? Why Guardiola thinks Ederson can solve his keeper woes
11:35 Pogba: Extreme Mourinho deserves to be called The Special One
10:58 Manchester City sign Ederson from Benfica
10:52 Dortmund arrival Dahoud had ´several offers´ from foreign clubs
10:09 Smalling feels he has nothing to prove to ´frustrated´ Mourinho at Man Utd
09:18 Brazil will feel the loss of Neymar, says Sampaoli
08:44 Lionel Messi hails ´phenomenal´ Cristiano Ronaldo after Champions League triumph
08:16 Messi dreams of finishing career at Barcelona
07:13 Sampaoli keeps door open for Aguero
05:25 Sampaoli: Argentina need to be more like Barcelona for Messi
04:29 Angry Pique blames media for latest whistles
01:49 Lopetegui: Pique whistles unfair
01:08 Berizzo named as new Sevilla boss
00:45 Costa claims Conte no longer wants him at Chelsea
00:28 Morata: Hopefully James and I will be team-mates next year

Wednesday 7 June

23:59 Falcao becomes Colombia´s all-time top goalscorer
23:55 Ventura satisfied with improving Azzurri
23:36 Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao´s record-breaking goal
23:27 Cristiano Ronaldo retains status as world´s highest-paid athlete
22:49 Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
22:36 Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao's record-breaking goal
22:03 Dembele sorry to see Tuchel leave
21:49 Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
21:41 Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike´s men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
20:49 Kagawa a doubt for Japan World Cup qualifier due to shoulder injury
20:42 Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike's men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
19:55 Liverpool apologise, drop Van Dijk interest
18:13 Jardim extends contract with Monaco
18:12 Semedo joins Villarreal on five-year deal
18:08 Injured Vardy withdraws from England´s double header
18:06 Inzaghi signs new three-year Lazio contract
17:44 Gabigol determined to fight for Inter place
17:35 Rani Khedira joins Augsburg after leaving RB Leipzig
17:16 Icardi should not be Inter captain – Melo
16:51 Batshuayi desperate for first-team football
16:13 Alderweireld expects Tottenham stay
15:50 Lucescu encourages Costa to make Juve switch
14:58 Allegri signs Juventus renewal until 2020
14:02 New Arsenal signing Kolasinac is the complete package, says Wenger
13:06 Borussia Dortmund sign Philipp from Freiburg
12:58 Nolito slams English weather on way out of Manchester City
12:56 Giroud demands more Arsenal playing time
12:44 Rashford backs Man Utd team-mate Rooney for England return
11:36 De Rossi: I am nearing the end for Italy and Roma
10:41 Torino intend to keep Belotti despite AC Milan and Man Utd links
10:03 Derby sign Curtis Davies from relegated Hull City
09:39 It didn´t take me long to choose Bayern over Chelsea, says Sule
08:56 Rashford supports Morata pursuit: Man Utd want to attract big players
07:30 Postecoglou not focused on consequences ahead of crucial qualifier
04:45 Madrid recruit Vinicius must ignore critics, says Gabriel
03:00 Ventura ´flattered´ by Jiangsu interest
01:34 Balotelli knows what he needs to do – Ventura
01:29 Kalezic confirmed as Phoenix coach
01:03 Low sees more positives than negatives after Denmark draw
00:19 Gerrard urges Liverpool to sign Van Dijk

Tuesday 6 June

22:55 Beckham one step closer to MLS team in Miami
22:52 Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
21:53 Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
21:40 Frustrated James is misunderstood at Real Madrid - Pekerman
20:38 Conceicao leaves Nantes ahead of expected Porto appointment
19:36 Rodriguez closing in on AC Milan move
19:15 Balotelli will play for Dortmund, claims Raiola
18:30 Storari signs AC Milan renewal
17:47 Advocaat to reinstate Sneijder for Netherlands
17:13 Great to see Gundogan back - Man City celebrate midfielder´s return to training
17:07 Umtiti wants Dembele at Barcelona
17:06 Arda retires from Turkey duty following alleged bust-up with journalist
16:50 Pique aims dig at Real Madrid after Barcelona decline Copa del Rey bus parade
16:42 Dortmund in world´s top 10 - Bosz relishing new challenge
15:29 Pepe says goodbye to Real Madrid fans
14:43 Arsenal great Seaman would welcome Hart signing
14:25 Muller gets thumbs-up for July return after op
13:58 Semedo will move to LaLiga, confirms agent
13:48 Former Tottenham captain Mabbutt recovering after heart surgery
13:29 Arsenal signing Kolasinac ´rejected many large European clubs´
13:05 Bosz succeeds Tuchel as Borussia Dortmund head coach
12:59 Hebei China Fortune deny Van Persie approach
12:49 Europa League triumph just the start for Man United - Lingard
12:14 Arsenal confirm Kolasinac signing
12:12 Spalletti heads to China to finalise Inter deal
10:56 Arda hits out at media ´slander´ after alleged scrap with journalist
10:09 Everton star Lukaku says future is decided
09:40 RB Leipzig rule out selling Forsberg
08:59 Bellerin won´t rule out Barcelona move after ´difficult season´ at Arsenal
08:27 Griezmann´s decision a relief for Deschamps
04:58 There´s only one Ibrahimovic – Schick plays down comparisons
03:06 Schick admits Juventus deal ´possible´
01:49 There was nobody near him – Martinez stunned by Hazard injury
01:01 Pepe confirms Madrid exit, but PSG deal not done yet
00:25 Koeman feels Real Madrid not on par with Pep´s Barcelona
00:06 Ozil not ruling out Schalke return

Facebook