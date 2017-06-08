Manchester City signing Ederson captivated by ´amazing´ Premier League football

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson says he is captivated by Premier League football as the Brazilian targets titles with his new club.
City announced the €40million arrival of the uncapped goalkeeper on Thursday, with the 23-year-old set to compete with Claudio Bravo for the gloves at the Etihad Stadium.
Ederson won the double with Benfica in Portugal before confirming his switch to City and the shot-stopper is expecting to compete for more silverware in the Premier League.
"I have always watched [the Premier League] on TV," Ederson said after signing a six-year deal. "My impression is that it is a very intense game, box-to-box. The grounds are always full and the stadiums are nice.
"This is very captivating football. The competition here would motivate any player. I'm ready, I'm always ready. Here the matches are amazing, no matter who the opponent is, the games are always very close.
"Most of the games are decided by a small margin. That shows the intensity and the competitiveness of the English league. Everyone knows here the competition is ferocious. It's a bit different than the Portuguese league. But I'm going to try to adapt to this league as quick as possible.
"As for my ambitions with City, I want to win the Premier League and the Champions League. Those are my two main goals in this shirt."
Headers, kicks, throws and of course... Saves Ederson at @SLBenfica! #WelcomeEderson https://t.co/lLwh26GLZF— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 8, 2017
A move for Ederson had long been mooted with Bravo struggling after his transfer from Barcelona and the former Rio Ave player is keen to start working with City manager Pep Guardiola.
"It's been in the newspapers and the media for a while," Ederson said. "When I knew it was real, that City were really interested in me, I was very happy because it's good to see your work recognised.
"With Pep Guardiola, City are growing more and more. He is putting in place a young team for the future. Those were important factors in making my decision.
"Manchester City has an amazing squad. I think they managed to have a good season. Next season, we will have to be focused to achieve the goal of winning trophies."
