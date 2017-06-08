Article

Gagliardini replaces injured Marchisio in Italy squad

8 June 2017 16:29

Inter midfielder Roberto Gagliardini has been added to Italy's squad to face Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Gagliardini, who was on international duty at an Under-21 training camp in Rome. is called up as a replacement for Claudio Marchisio, who was withdrawn after 19 minutes of Wednesday's friendly win over Uruguay.

Juventus confirmed on Thursday that Marchisio has undergone tests that uncovered a mild groin strain in his right leg, leading to his departure from the national squad.

Giampiero Ventura is already without the services of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti through injury, with Italy are level on points with Spain at the top of Group G after five matches.

