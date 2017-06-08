Inter midfielder Roberto Gagliardini has been added to Italy's squad to face Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday.
Gagliardini, who was on international duty at an Under-21 training camp in Rome. is called up as a replacement for Claudio Marchisio, who was withdrawn after 19 minutes of Wednesday's friendly win over Uruguay.
Juventus confirmed on Thursday that Marchisio has undergone tests that uncovered a mild groin strain in his right leg, leading to his departure from the national squad.
Giampiero Ventura is already without the services of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti through injury, with Italy are level on points with Spain at the top of Group G after five matches.
#ItalyUruguay— Italy (@azzurri) June 8, 2017
| Relive yesterday's friendly win over the Celeste in Nice with these highlights! pic.twitter.com/KvdGd3E2Wh
|Sanchez: Arsenal future in my agent´s hands
|Manchester City signing Ederson captivated by ´amazing´ Premier League football
|Gagliardini replaces injured Marchisio in Italy squad
|Ronaldo is not selfish, insists Benzema
|England to face Venezuela in U20 World Cup final
|Benedito lodges vote of no confidence against Bartomeu and Barcelona board
|AC Milan still interested in Manchester United target Morata - agent
|Paul Pogba describes first season back at Man Utd as ´complicated´
|Guardiola hails Messi as one of history´s most gifted athletes
|Real Madrid confirm presidential election
|Pulisic will be a special player, predicts Arena
|Australia 3 Saudi Arabia 2: Rogic stunner gives hosts huge World Cup boost
|Let´s see what happens - Darmian unsure of Manchester United future
|Gnabry to leave Werder Bremen
|Zidane has given me belief, says Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas
|Australia 3 Saudi Arabia 2: Rogic stunner gives hosts huge World Cup boost
|Newcastle can compete for everything, claims Benitez
|Real Madrid still have faith in me - Odegaard
|New Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson: I have the skill to play outside the box
|Kane wants to improve England goal record
|Pep´s lightbulb moment? Why Guardiola thinks Ederson can solve his keeper woes
|Pogba: Extreme Mourinho deserves to be called The Special One
|Manchester City sign Ederson from Benfica
|Dortmund arrival Dahoud had ´several offers´ from foreign clubs
|Smalling feels he has nothing to prove to ´frustrated´ Mourinho at Man Utd
|Brazil will feel the loss of Neymar, says Sampaoli
|Lionel Messi hails ´phenomenal´ Cristiano Ronaldo after Champions League triumph
|Messi dreams of finishing career at Barcelona
|Sampaoli keeps door open for Aguero
|Sampaoli: Argentina need to be more like Barcelona for Messi
|Angry Pique blames media for latest whistles
|Lopetegui: Pique whistles unfair
|Berizzo named as new Sevilla boss
|Costa claims Conte no longer wants him at Chelsea
|Morata: Hopefully James and I will be team-mates next year
|Falcao becomes Colombia´s all-time top goalscorer
|Ventura satisfied with improving Azzurri
|Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao´s record-breaking goal
|Cristiano Ronaldo retains status as world´s highest-paid athlete
|Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
|Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao's record-breaking goal
|Dembele sorry to see Tuchel leave
|Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
|Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike´s men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
|Kagawa a doubt for Japan World Cup qualifier due to shoulder injury
|Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike's men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
|Liverpool apologise, drop Van Dijk interest
|Jardim extends contract with Monaco
|Semedo joins Villarreal on five-year deal
|Injured Vardy withdraws from England´s double header
|Inzaghi signs new three-year Lazio contract
|Gabigol determined to fight for Inter place
|Rani Khedira joins Augsburg after leaving RB Leipzig
|Icardi should not be Inter captain – Melo
|Batshuayi desperate for first-team football
|Alderweireld expects Tottenham stay
|Lucescu encourages Costa to make Juve switch
|Allegri signs Juventus renewal until 2020
|New Arsenal signing Kolasinac is the complete package, says Wenger
|Borussia Dortmund sign Philipp from Freiburg
|Nolito slams English weather on way out of Manchester City
|Giroud demands more Arsenal playing time
|Rashford backs Man Utd team-mate Rooney for England return
|De Rossi: I am nearing the end for Italy and Roma
|Torino intend to keep Belotti despite AC Milan and Man Utd links
|Derby sign Curtis Davies from relegated Hull City
|It didn´t take me long to choose Bayern over Chelsea, says Sule
|Rashford supports Morata pursuit: Man Utd want to attract big players
|Postecoglou not focused on consequences ahead of crucial qualifier
|Madrid recruit Vinicius must ignore critics, says Gabriel
|Ventura ´flattered´ by Jiangsu interest
|Balotelli knows what he needs to do – Ventura
|Kalezic confirmed as Phoenix coach
|Low sees more positives than negatives after Denmark draw
|Gerrard urges Liverpool to sign Van Dijk
|Beckham one step closer to MLS team in Miami
|Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
|Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
|Frustrated James is misunderstood at Real Madrid - Pekerman
|Conceicao leaves Nantes ahead of expected Porto appointment
|Rodriguez closing in on AC Milan move
|Balotelli will play for Dortmund, claims Raiola
|Storari signs AC Milan renewal
|Advocaat to reinstate Sneijder for Netherlands
|Great to see Gundogan back - Man City celebrate midfielder´s return to training
|Umtiti wants Dembele at Barcelona
|Arda retires from Turkey duty following alleged bust-up with journalist
|Pique aims dig at Real Madrid after Barcelona decline Copa del Rey bus parade
|Dortmund in world´s top 10 - Bosz relishing new challenge
|Pepe says goodbye to Real Madrid fans
|Arsenal great Seaman would welcome Hart signing
|Muller gets thumbs-up for July return after op
|Semedo will move to LaLiga, confirms agent
|Former Tottenham captain Mabbutt recovering after heart surgery
|Arsenal signing Kolasinac ´rejected many large European clubs´
|Bosz succeeds Tuchel as Borussia Dortmund head coach
|Hebei China Fortune deny Van Persie approach
|Europa League triumph just the start for Man United - Lingard
|Arsenal confirm Kolasinac signing
|Spalletti heads to China to finalise Inter deal
|Arda hits out at media ´slander´ after alleged scrap with journalist
|Everton star Lukaku says future is decided
|RB Leipzig rule out selling Forsberg
|Bellerin won´t rule out Barcelona move after ´difficult season´ at Arsenal
|Griezmann´s decision a relief for Deschamps
|There´s only one Ibrahimovic – Schick plays down comparisons
|Schick admits Juventus deal ´possible´
|There was nobody near him – Martinez stunned by Hazard injury
|Pepe confirms Madrid exit, but PSG deal not done yet
|Koeman feels Real Madrid not on par with Pep´s Barcelona
|Ozil not ruling out Schalke return