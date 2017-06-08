England to face Venezuela in U20 World Cup final

England will play Venezuela in the final of the Under-20 World Cup after Dominic Solanke struck twice in a 3-1 win over Italy on Thursday.
Italy had taken the lead in the second minute through Riccardo Orsolini, but Paul Sampson's side bounced back in style to reach the final of the competition for the first time in England's history.
England launched a remarkable comeback after the interval, with new Liverpool signing Solanke scoring his first goal of the game after 66 minutes.
Sheyi Ojo's cross was palmed out by goalkeeper Andrea Zaccagno to Solanke for a simple finish and Ojo was again involved as England took the lead.
Everton attacker Ademola Lookman slotted home after Italy failed to deal with another Ojo centre, then Zaccagno was beaten too easily by Solanke's 25-yard drive as England wrapped up the match with two minutes to go.
#U20WC | FT— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 8, 2017
A Dominic Solanke brace & Ademola Lookman strike send @England into the Korea Republic 2017 final to face Venezuela pic.twitter.com/DYswmBDG4P
In the first semi-final, Venezuela are through to a maiden final in any age group by triumphing 4-3 on penalties, with the new ABBA shootout system used after a 1-1 draw.
Uruguay's Nicolas De La Cruz gave his side the lead from the penalty spot, but Samuel Sosa hit a stunning free-kick to level the scores in the 91st minute and neither team could break the deadlock in extra time.
A la finalllllllll a la finallllllllll a la finallllllllll Viva Venezuelaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/yRy5gpzHlR— VinotintoSub20 (@VinotintoSub20) June 8, 2017
Captain De La Cruz was the villain for Uruguay, goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez blocking his kick with his right leg to send Venezuela through to a historic final in Suwon on Sunday.
|Sanchez: Arsenal future in my agent´s hands
|Manchester City signing Ederson captivated by ´amazing´ Premier League football
|Gagliardini replaces injured Marchisio in Italy squad
|Ronaldo is not selfish, insists Benzema
|England to face Venezuela in U20 World Cup final
|Benedito lodges vote of no confidence against Bartomeu and Barcelona board
|AC Milan still interested in Manchester United target Morata - agent
|Paul Pogba describes first season back at Man Utd as ´complicated´
|Guardiola hails Messi as one of history´s most gifted athletes
|Real Madrid confirm presidential election
|Pulisic will be a special player, predicts Arena
|Australia 3 Saudi Arabia 2: Rogic stunner gives hosts huge World Cup boost
|Let´s see what happens - Darmian unsure of Manchester United future
|Gnabry to leave Werder Bremen
|Zidane has given me belief, says Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas
|Australia 3 Saudi Arabia 2: Rogic stunner gives hosts huge World Cup boost
|Newcastle can compete for everything, claims Benitez
|Real Madrid still have faith in me - Odegaard
|New Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson: I have the skill to play outside the box
|Kane wants to improve England goal record
|Pep´s lightbulb moment? Why Guardiola thinks Ederson can solve his keeper woes
|Pogba: Extreme Mourinho deserves to be called The Special One
|Manchester City sign Ederson from Benfica
|Dortmund arrival Dahoud had ´several offers´ from foreign clubs
|Smalling feels he has nothing to prove to ´frustrated´ Mourinho at Man Utd
|Brazil will feel the loss of Neymar, says Sampaoli
|Lionel Messi hails ´phenomenal´ Cristiano Ronaldo after Champions League triumph
|Messi dreams of finishing career at Barcelona
|Sampaoli keeps door open for Aguero
|Sampaoli: Argentina need to be more like Barcelona for Messi
|Angry Pique blames media for latest whistles
|Lopetegui: Pique whistles unfair
|Berizzo named as new Sevilla boss
|Costa claims Conte no longer wants him at Chelsea
|Morata: Hopefully James and I will be team-mates next year
|Falcao becomes Colombia´s all-time top goalscorer
|Ventura satisfied with improving Azzurri
|Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao´s record-breaking goal
|Cristiano Ronaldo retains status as world´s highest-paid athlete
|Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
|Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao's record-breaking goal
|Dembele sorry to see Tuchel leave
|Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
|Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike´s men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
|Kagawa a doubt for Japan World Cup qualifier due to shoulder injury
|Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike's men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
|Liverpool apologise, drop Van Dijk interest
|Jardim extends contract with Monaco
|Semedo joins Villarreal on five-year deal
|Injured Vardy withdraws from England´s double header
|Inzaghi signs new three-year Lazio contract
|Gabigol determined to fight for Inter place
|Rani Khedira joins Augsburg after leaving RB Leipzig
|Icardi should not be Inter captain – Melo
|Batshuayi desperate for first-team football
|Alderweireld expects Tottenham stay
|Lucescu encourages Costa to make Juve switch
|Allegri signs Juventus renewal until 2020
|New Arsenal signing Kolasinac is the complete package, says Wenger
|Borussia Dortmund sign Philipp from Freiburg
|Nolito slams English weather on way out of Manchester City
|Giroud demands more Arsenal playing time
|Rashford backs Man Utd team-mate Rooney for England return
|De Rossi: I am nearing the end for Italy and Roma
|Torino intend to keep Belotti despite AC Milan and Man Utd links
|Derby sign Curtis Davies from relegated Hull City
|It didn´t take me long to choose Bayern over Chelsea, says Sule
|Rashford supports Morata pursuit: Man Utd want to attract big players
|Postecoglou not focused on consequences ahead of crucial qualifier
|Madrid recruit Vinicius must ignore critics, says Gabriel
|Ventura ´flattered´ by Jiangsu interest
|Balotelli knows what he needs to do – Ventura
|Kalezic confirmed as Phoenix coach
|Low sees more positives than negatives after Denmark draw
|Gerrard urges Liverpool to sign Van Dijk
|Beckham one step closer to MLS team in Miami
|Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
|Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
|Frustrated James is misunderstood at Real Madrid - Pekerman
|Conceicao leaves Nantes ahead of expected Porto appointment
|Rodriguez closing in on AC Milan move
|Balotelli will play for Dortmund, claims Raiola
|Storari signs AC Milan renewal
|Advocaat to reinstate Sneijder for Netherlands
|Great to see Gundogan back - Man City celebrate midfielder´s return to training
|Umtiti wants Dembele at Barcelona
|Arda retires from Turkey duty following alleged bust-up with journalist
|Pique aims dig at Real Madrid after Barcelona decline Copa del Rey bus parade
|Dortmund in world´s top 10 - Bosz relishing new challenge
|Pepe says goodbye to Real Madrid fans
|Arsenal great Seaman would welcome Hart signing
|Muller gets thumbs-up for July return after op
|Semedo will move to LaLiga, confirms agent
|Former Tottenham captain Mabbutt recovering after heart surgery
|Arsenal signing Kolasinac ´rejected many large European clubs´
|Bosz succeeds Tuchel as Borussia Dortmund head coach
|Hebei China Fortune deny Van Persie approach
|Europa League triumph just the start for Man United - Lingard
|Arsenal confirm Kolasinac signing
|Spalletti heads to China to finalise Inter deal
|Arda hits out at media ´slander´ after alleged scrap with journalist
|Everton star Lukaku says future is decided
|RB Leipzig rule out selling Forsberg
|Bellerin won´t rule out Barcelona move after ´difficult season´ at Arsenal
|Griezmann´s decision a relief for Deschamps
|There´s only one Ibrahimovic – Schick plays down comparisons
|Schick admits Juventus deal ´possible´
|There was nobody near him – Martinez stunned by Hazard injury
|Pepe confirms Madrid exit, but PSG deal not done yet
|Koeman feels Real Madrid not on par with Pep´s Barcelona
|Ozil not ruling out Schalke return