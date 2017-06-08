BREAKING NEWS: Rodriguez completes AC Milan move

AC Milan have completed the signing of full-back Ricardo Rodriguez on a four-year deal.

The Switzerland international has finalised his move from Wolfsburg in a deal that will reportedly cost Milan €17million.

Milan posted footage of Rodriguez signing his contract on their official Facebook page on Thursday.

"We need players who will show a certain enthusiasm for this shirt, which is why the first thing we do after the medical is give a tour of the trophy room," said director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

Rodriguez arrived in Italy for his medical on Wednesday and underwent final tests at the La Madonnina clinic on Thursday before completing his move.

Speaking to Wolfsburg's official website, he thanked them for an "unforgettable and very successful" five years at the club.

"We experienced and achieved a lot together," he said. "I have developed as a player and as a person, always feeling very comfortable and having won a lot of friends.

"However, now is the time for me to take the next step in my career. Milan are a top international club and a big new challenge for me."

The 24-year-old is the third Milan signing since Silvio Berlusconi sold the club to Chinese consortium Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux in April for €740m.

He follows Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie in moving to San Siro.