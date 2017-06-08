Article

Manchester City sign Ederson from Benfica

8 June 2017 10:58

Manchester City have completed the €40million signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica.

The Premier League club confirmed the transfer on Thursday, one week after the Portuguese champions announced they had reached an agreement to sell the 23-year-old to City.

In a statement to their national stock exchange, Benfica confirmed 50 per cent of the fee would be paid to "third parties" and after waiting for final approval, Pep Guardiola's men have now announced the deal.

Ederson, who has reportedly signed a five-year contract but did not have the length of his deal officially announced, told City's website: "I like everything about Manchester City. 

"This is a great club, the league they have here in England and they have amazing fans and they play splendid football. I have always had the dream to play in English football and now I'm going to make it true."

The move makes Ederson the most expensive goalkeeper in history in terms of sterling, with his move equating to £35m at current exchange rates to outstrip Gianluigi Buffon's £32.6m move from Parma to Juventus in 2001. However, at the time that switch came in at €53m.

City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, added: "We are delighted to bring Ederson to Manchester City. 

"He is one of the best young goalkeepers in the Europe and he is an important addition to the squad for next season and the coming seasons.

"He is young, has all the qualities you could want as a top-class goalkeeper and I think he’ll fit in really well to our squad."

The goalkeeping spot has proved a problem position for City boss Guardiola since he jettisoned Joe Hart to Serie A side Torino at the start of last season.

Claudio Bravo came in from Barcelona but endured an error-strewn introduction to English football, eventually losing his first-team place to Hart's former understudy Willy Caballero.

Caballero is one of five senior players City have announced will leave the club when their contracts expire next month, with Chile captain Bravo set to remain as Ederson's understudy.

Ederson helped Benfica to a fourth consecutive Primeira Liga title this season, as well playing in their Taca de Portugal final victory last week in his last appearance for the club.

He is City's second big-money arrival of the close-season after Bernardo Silva joined from Monaco last month for a reported initial fee of €50m.

Sponsored links

Thursday 8 June

12:44 Real Madrid still have faith in me - Odegaard
12:34 New Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson: I have the skill to play outside the box
12:15 Kane wants to improve England goal record
11:42 Pep´s lightbulb moment? Why Guardiola thinks Ederson can solve his keeper woes
11:35 Pogba: Extreme Mourinho deserves to be called The Special One
10:58 Manchester City sign Ederson from Benfica
10:52 Dortmund arrival Dahoud had ´several offers´ from foreign clubs
10:09 Smalling feels he has nothing to prove to ´frustrated´ Mourinho at Man Utd
09:18 Brazil will feel the loss of Neymar, says Sampaoli
08:44 Lionel Messi hails ´phenomenal´ Cristiano Ronaldo after Champions League triumph
08:16 Messi dreams of finishing career at Barcelona
07:13 Sampaoli keeps door open for Aguero
05:25 Sampaoli: Argentina need to be more like Barcelona for Messi
04:29 Angry Pique blames media for latest whistles
01:49 Lopetegui: Pique whistles unfair
01:08 Berizzo named as new Sevilla boss
00:45 Costa claims Conte no longer wants him at Chelsea
00:28 Morata: Hopefully James and I will be team-mates next year

Wednesday 7 June

23:59 Falcao becomes Colombia´s all-time top goalscorer
23:55 Ventura satisfied with improving Azzurri
23:36 Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao´s record-breaking goal
23:27 Cristiano Ronaldo retains status as world´s highest-paid athlete
22:49 Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
22:36 Spain 2 Colombia 2: Morata rescues draw after Falcao's record-breaking goal
22:03 Dembele sorry to see Tuchel leave
21:49 Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory
21:41 Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike´s men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
20:49 Kagawa a doubt for Japan World Cup qualifier due to shoulder injury
20:42 Iraq 0 South Korea 0: Stielike's men stumble ahead of key World Cup qualifier
19:55 Liverpool apologise, drop Van Dijk interest
18:13 Jardim extends contract with Monaco
18:12 Semedo joins Villarreal on five-year deal
18:08 Injured Vardy withdraws from England´s double header
18:06 Inzaghi signs new three-year Lazio contract
17:44 Gabigol determined to fight for Inter place
17:35 Rani Khedira joins Augsburg after leaving RB Leipzig
17:16 Icardi should not be Inter captain – Melo
16:51 Batshuayi desperate for first-team football
16:13 Alderweireld expects Tottenham stay
15:50 Lucescu encourages Costa to make Juve switch
14:58 Allegri signs Juventus renewal until 2020
14:02 New Arsenal signing Kolasinac is the complete package, says Wenger
13:06 Borussia Dortmund sign Philipp from Freiburg
12:58 Nolito slams English weather on way out of Manchester City
12:56 Giroud demands more Arsenal playing time
12:44 Rashford backs Man Utd team-mate Rooney for England return
11:36 De Rossi: I am nearing the end for Italy and Roma
10:41 Torino intend to keep Belotti despite AC Milan and Man Utd links
10:03 Derby sign Curtis Davies from relegated Hull City
09:39 It didn´t take me long to choose Bayern over Chelsea, says Sule
08:56 Rashford supports Morata pursuit: Man Utd want to attract big players
07:30 Postecoglou not focused on consequences ahead of crucial qualifier
04:45 Madrid recruit Vinicius must ignore critics, says Gabriel
03:00 Ventura ´flattered´ by Jiangsu interest
01:34 Balotelli knows what he needs to do – Ventura
01:29 Kalezic confirmed as Phoenix coach
01:03 Low sees more positives than negatives after Denmark draw
00:19 Gerrard urges Liverpool to sign Van Dijk

Tuesday 6 June

22:55 Beckham one step closer to MLS team in Miami
22:52 Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
21:53 Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
21:40 Frustrated James is misunderstood at Real Madrid - Pekerman
20:38 Conceicao leaves Nantes ahead of expected Porto appointment
19:36 Rodriguez closing in on AC Milan move
19:15 Balotelli will play for Dortmund, claims Raiola
18:30 Storari signs AC Milan renewal
17:47 Advocaat to reinstate Sneijder for Netherlands
17:13 Great to see Gundogan back - Man City celebrate midfielder´s return to training
17:07 Umtiti wants Dembele at Barcelona
17:06 Arda retires from Turkey duty following alleged bust-up with journalist
16:50 Pique aims dig at Real Madrid after Barcelona decline Copa del Rey bus parade
16:42 Dortmund in world´s top 10 - Bosz relishing new challenge
15:29 Pepe says goodbye to Real Madrid fans
14:43 Arsenal great Seaman would welcome Hart signing
14:25 Muller gets thumbs-up for July return after op
13:58 Semedo will move to LaLiga, confirms agent
13:48 Former Tottenham captain Mabbutt recovering after heart surgery
13:29 Arsenal signing Kolasinac ´rejected many large European clubs´
13:05 Bosz succeeds Tuchel as Borussia Dortmund head coach
12:59 Hebei China Fortune deny Van Persie approach
12:49 Europa League triumph just the start for Man United - Lingard
12:14 Arsenal confirm Kolasinac signing
12:12 Spalletti heads to China to finalise Inter deal
10:56 Arda hits out at media ´slander´ after alleged scrap with journalist
10:09 Everton star Lukaku says future is decided
09:40 RB Leipzig rule out selling Forsberg
08:59 Bellerin won´t rule out Barcelona move after ´difficult season´ at Arsenal
08:27 Griezmann´s decision a relief for Deschamps
04:58 There´s only one Ibrahimovic – Schick plays down comparisons
03:06 Schick admits Juventus deal ´possible´
01:49 There was nobody near him – Martinez stunned by Hazard injury
01:01 Pepe confirms Madrid exit, but PSG deal not done yet
00:25 Koeman feels Real Madrid not on par with Pep´s Barcelona
00:06 Ozil not ruling out Schalke return

Facebook