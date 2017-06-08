Conceicao confirmed as Porto head coach

Porto have confirmed the appointment of former Portugal international Sergio Conceicao as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The ex-winger had two spells at Porto as a player, helping them to three Primeira Liga titles and replaces his former team-mate Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno departed the Estadio Dragao after Porto finished six points behind Benfica in the title race.

Conceicao has previously managed Olhanense, Academica, Braga and Vitoria Guimaraes in the Primeira Liga, guiding Braga to fourth in the 2014-15 season, as well as the Taca de Portugal final, where they were beaten by Sporting CP on penalties.

The 42-year-old moves to Porto from Nantes, after a spectacular half-season in charge of the Ligue 1 club.

Conceicao replaced Rene Girard in December 2016 with the club sat second from bottom in Ligue 1 but wins from half of their remaining games left Les Canaris seventh in the table.