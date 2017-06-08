Benedito lodges vote of no confidence against Bartomeu and Barcelona board

Former Barcelona presidential candidate Agusti Benedito has lodged a vote of no confidence against Josep Maria Bartomeu and the club's board of directors.

The 52-year-old, who ran for Camp Nou's top job in 2010 and 2015, confirmed his intentions at a news conference on Thursday as he accused president Bartomeu and predecessor Sandro Rosell of mismanagement.

"The serious institutional crisis at our club requires that the club's members assess whether the current board still has our confidence," he said.

"If you are a club member and believe that to restore the club we love the board should resign, join up with the will of many other fans by signing the vote of no confidence."

It is reported that Benedito requires 15 per cent of the club's members to back his plans, meaning an estimated 16,500 signatures will be required.

Fellow 2015 presidential candidates Joan Laporta and Toni Freixa are said to be in favour of Benedito's plans.

Benedito, who described the situation at Barca as "the worst institutional crisis for 40 or 50 years", highlighted the pact with the courts that ended the legal case surrounding Neymar's transfer to the club as a key factor behind his decision.

He accused Bartomeu of agreeing to that deal simply to absolve himself and Rosell of any blame in the case.

There are also concerns over Barca's sponsorship agreement with Qatar Sports Investment, although the club released a statement this week to clarify the financial details of the deal and make it clear that nothing untoward was involved.

They also stated that a copy of the contract, which was audited by Deloitte, was delivered to the Judiciary Police of Barcelona "as a demonstration of maximum cooperation and transparency".

"Having made these clarifications, FC Barcelona calls for responsibility and reserves the right to take legal action in the face of defamatory statements and false accusations against the honourableness of the club's management," they added.