Asensio announces intention to stay at Real Madrid

Marco Asensio has announced he intends to stay at Real Madrid to fight for his place, despite speculation Liverpool want to bring him to the Premier League.
The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season as Madrid claimed the Champions League and LaLiga titles, coming off the bench to score the last goal in his side's 4-1 triumph against Juventus in Cardiff to defend their European crown.
Although Asensio only started 11 Liga games for Zinedine Zidane's side, the midfielder became an increasingly important player for the Frenchman in the second half of the season as he rotated his squad to keep star names including Cristiano Ronaldo fit for the run-in.
And the Spain international says he plans to reject any advances to remain at Madrid for the new campaign, while he is targeting more medals to add to his collection.
"My intention is to stay at Real Madrid and to earn a lot of minutes," Asensio told reporters at a Spain press conference on Thursday. "My goal is to be a starter at Real Madrid.
"There were moments when I didn't play, but I wanted to make the most of any chances the coach afforded me and I finished up in good form.
"I wasn't used to not playing. Yet I worked hard to make the most of the opportunities I got and I was able to finish the season well."
Noche mágica. #HalaMadrid #CHAMP12NS pic.twitter.com/OweCjawwWm— Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) June 4, 2017
As well as Asensio, Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez have both been linked with moves away from Madrid after failing to make Zidane's starting XI for the Champions League final - Rodriguez missing out altogether - but Asensio is hoping both players stay at Santiago Bernabeu.
"This is something for them and the club," Asensio added. "I hope that they both remain as they're great players and have helped me a lot throughout the season.
"With the national team I want to nail down my place in the squad and with Real Madrid I will try to get more minutes, more important minutes, and continue winning titles."
