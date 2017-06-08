Related

Angry Pique blames media for latest whistles

8 June 2017 04:29

Spain defender Gerard Pique was left angry after being whistled by his own fans, blaming the media for causing the storm.

The Barcelona star was again targeted by some supporters as Spain drew 2-2 with Colombia in a friendly in Murcia on Wednesday.

Pique said the constant talk about the issue was leading to the incidents being repeated.

"For a year you've been asking me about this. You make this important," he told reporters.

"People don't whistle me anymore since the Euros and you, with your people and polls, make them whistle again."

Pique has previously been whistled and booed due to his perceived support for Catalan independence from Spain.

But the defender insisted it could not be the reason for the latest whistles, saying: "People no longer whistle and they are doing it again.

"Do you think it's because Catalonia independence? Do you think they boo me because political issues? Have I ever spoken about this?

"This is a thing that I have already answered about 20 times. Look to the newspaper library."

