Torino's intention is to keep star striker Adrea Belotti for next season, insists president Urbano Cairo.
Forward Belotti burst into spotlight in 2016-17 by scoring 26 Serie A goals for Torino, catching the attention of some of world football's biggest clubs.
The 23-year-old has most recently been linked with AC Milan and Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho's men reportedly seeing him as a back-up option if they fail to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.
Arsenal, Chelsea and Inter are among the other clubs rumoured to be pondering a swoop for the striker.
Belotti's contract in Turin – which was signed last December - includes a €100million release clause for foreign clubs, but Cairo is going into the off-season with the goal of holding on to his striker.
"I'm not thinking about selling Belotti," he said to Gazzetta dello Sport.
"Belotti is my player, we only renewed his contract recently. Our objective is to keep him.
"After that, there is a release clause that would make me obliged to sell him, providing someone came in with €100m from abroad.
"Let's see. I haven't talked to him yet because he is currently with the national team. We will see how things go, but our intention would be to keep him."
Belotti is with the Italy squad, who have matches against Uruguay and Liechtenstein this week.
|Torino intend to keep Belotti despite AC Milan and Man Utd links
|Derby sign Curtis Davies from relegated Hull City
|It didn´t take me long to choose Bayern over Chelsea, says Sule
|Rashford supports Morata pursuit: Man Utd want to attract big players
|Postecoglou not focused on consequences ahead of crucial qualifier
|Madrid recruit Vinicius must ignore critics, says Gabriel
|Ventura ´flattered´ by Jiangsu interest
|Balotelli knows what he needs to do – Ventura
|Kalezic confirmed as Phoenix coach
|Low sees more positives than negatives after Denmark draw
|Gerrard urges Liverpool to sign Van Dijk
|Beckham one step closer to MLS team in Miami
|Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
|Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
|Frustrated James is misunderstood at Real Madrid - Pekerman
|Conceicao leaves Nantes ahead of expected Porto appointment
|Rodriguez closing in on AC Milan move
|Balotelli will play for Dortmund, claims Raiola
|Storari signs AC Milan renewal
|Advocaat to reinstate Sneijder for Netherlands
|Great to see Gundogan back - Man City celebrate midfielder´s return to training
|Umtiti wants Dembele at Barcelona
|Arda retires from Turkey duty following alleged bust-up with journalist
|Pique aims dig at Real Madrid after Barcelona decline Copa del Rey bus parade
|Dortmund in world´s top 10 - Bosz relishing new challenge
|Pepe says goodbye to Real Madrid fans
|Arsenal great Seaman would welcome Hart signing
|Muller gets thumbs-up for July return after op
|Semedo will move to LaLiga, confirms agent
|Former Tottenham captain Mabbutt recovering after heart surgery
|Arsenal signing Kolasinac ´rejected many large European clubs´
|Bosz succeeds Tuchel as Borussia Dortmund head coach
|Hebei China Fortune deny Van Persie approach
|Europa League triumph just the start for Man United - Lingard
|Arsenal confirm Kolasinac signing
|Spalletti heads to China to finalise Inter deal
|Arda hits out at media ´slander´ after alleged scrap with journalist
|Everton star Lukaku says future is decided
|RB Leipzig rule out selling Forsberg
|Bellerin won´t rule out Barcelona move after ´difficult season´ at Arsenal
|Griezmann´s decision a relief for Deschamps
|There´s only one Ibrahimovic – Schick plays down comparisons
|Schick admits Juventus deal ´possible´
|There was nobody near him – Martinez stunned by Hazard injury
|Pepe confirms Madrid exit, but PSG deal not done yet
|Koeman feels Real Madrid not on par with Pep´s Barcelona
|Ozil not ruling out Schalke return
|Hamsik rejected Juventus - Nedved
|WATCH: Neymar comes bearing gifts for Warriors duo Durant and Green
|Chelsea owner Abramovich helping Slutsky with job hunt
|Belgium 2 Czech Republic 1: Fellaini header the difference
|Low undecided on Germany captaincy
|I loved him - Pardew devastated by Tiote´s death
|Lacazette still open to Atletico move despite transfer ban
|Belgium 2 Czech Republic 1: Fellaini header the difference
|Danny leaves Zenit after nine years
|Mourinho keen not to anger Benfica over Lindelof
|Hazard to miss start of new Premier League season
|Inzaghi agrees Lazio contract renewal
|Former team-mates Cisse and Ba lead Tiote tributes
|Schalke to fine Konoplyanka after Weinzierl attack
|Deschamps to manage Mbappe´s workload
|Kane keen to show leadership for England
|Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote dies at 30
|Eriksen hints at being open to Barcelona move
|RB Leipzig closing in on Bruma
|Fiorentina complete Vitor Hugo signing for reported €8million
|Juventus still believe despite Champions League final loss - Lichtsteiner
|Barcelona´s Arda ´not going anywhere´ amid Arsenal rumours
|Sanogo set to end Arsenal ´adventure´
|Konoplyanka: Weinzierl is a coward and will relegate Schalke
|Higuain was Juventus´ biggest Champions League final flop – Di Livio
|Barcelona always bounce back, warns Guardiola
|Coleman includes five uncapped players in Wales squad
|Hummels: I can´t go to Klopp´s birthday party - it´s my wedding anniversary!
|FIFA ´in regular contact´ with Qatar amid growing diplomatic dispute
|This is not the circus – Evra defends Mourinho over Man Utd´s style of play
|A close shave: Cristiano Ronaldo explains bold new style
|Borussia Dortmund sign Zagadou from Paris Saint-Germain
|Modric reveals Zidane masterplan behind emphatic defeat of Juventus
|Dolberg to reject ´every big European club´ to stay at Ajax
|Herrera gunning for Super Cup win over Real Madrid
|Martial has no reason to leave Manchester United, says agent
|MLS Review: Sounders edge Dynamo, Orlando hold on
|Bale ´happy´ at Madrid amid Man United links
|Cristiano sings ´Ronaldo, Ballon d´Or´ as Madrid celebrate Champions League triumph
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly, Kedus Giorgis remain unbeaten
|Sneijder hits out at ´jealous´ critics after matching Van der Sar record