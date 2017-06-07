Rashford supports Morata pursuit: Man Utd want to attract big players

Marcus Rashford insists Manchester United pursuing big names like Alvaro Morata in the transfer market is a positive thing.
Reports suggest United have had a €60million bid for Real Madrid forward Morata rejected, with the European champions looking for a fee closer to €90m.
The arrival of another striker would add competition for Rashford at Old Trafford, but he insists United always want to attract top stars.
"At a big club you are going to attract big players and that's what we want," Rashford told Sky Sports after being asked about Morata, who scored 20 goals last season but was behind Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in Madrid's attacking pecking order.
"Anyone who can come in and help the club win trophies, which is the ultimate aim, they are the players we want to bring in.
"Good competition is important if you want to be successful."
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 6, 2017
United's attacking options also include Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial.
Ibrahimovic faces an uncertain future with his contract set to expire and a knee injury expected to rule him out until 2018, while Rooney has been linked with an exit in search of first-team football.
Rashford, though, is relishing the opportunity to learn from two stars of the world game while they are at United.
"The way they think, their mentality towards the game, they are the biggest things that I can take from their game," he said of Ibrahimovic and Rooney.
"I think with those type of players, whether they are here for the next five years or however long they are here for, you never stop learning from them."
