Rani Khedira joins Augsburg after leaving RB Leipzig

Augsburg have announced the signing of midfielder Rani Khedira on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old, who is the younger brother of Juventus star Sami Khedira, has signed a four-year deal at Augsburg Arena after his contract with RB Leipzig came to an end.

"FCA managed to stay up after an exciting end to the season. Now I want to help the club to continue to establish itself in the Bundesliga and take the next steps in my career," Khedira told the club's official website.

Sporting director Stefan Reuter added: "In Rani Khedira, we have signed a young talent with a huge amount of potential.

"We're certain that, with his quality, he can help the team over the next few years."

Khedira made just 10 appearances for Leipzig in the 2016-17 Bundesliga season, having joined the club from Stuttgart in 2014.

Sporting director Ralph Ragnick confirmed last month that he would be leaving, adding: "We want to find the right club for him. He is an absolute top professional."