Low sees more positives than negatives after Denmark draw

Joachim Low saw plenty of reasons for optimism following Germany's 1-1 draw with Denmark on Tuesday.

The reigning world champions fielded an experimental XI as Low has rested the majority of his key men for the upcoming Confederations Cup with an eye on next year's World Cup, and they needed a last-gasp equaliser from Joshua Kimmich to snatch a draw.

Low was pleased with what he saw, though, and is optimistic ahead of what is to come.

"There were more positives than negatives," Low told reporters.

"It was a good test of where we are. We only had one training session, so I am very happy.

"The commitment levels from everyone was very good, we can work on coordination in the coming days."

Captain Julian Draxler, meanwhile, was pleased with Germany's overall display and felt honoured to be given the armband.

"Aside from the unnecessary goal conceded, we had some good chances in the first half," he added.

"We did not play badly and in the end, the draw was deserved.

"It is a big honour to be captain. But I know that a few things were lacking. I will use the Confederations Cup as a chance to prove my qualities as a leader."

Germany now take on San Marino on Saturday in World Cup qualifying, with Australia awaiting in their Confederations Cup opener on June 19.