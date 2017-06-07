Italy 3 Uruguay 0: Hapless Gimenez hands Azzurri victory

Jose Gimenez's stunning own goal, Eder's late strike and a Daniele De Rossi penalty in injury time ensured Italy extended their unbeaten streak to nine games under Giampiero Ventura with a 3-0 victory over Uruguay.

Atletico Madrid defender Gimenez had a night to forget, inadvertently firing a crisp volley beyond Fernando Muslera with only seven minutes on the clock in Nice.

Italy's win was confirmed when Eder bundled home Manolo Gabbiadini's late cross, but there was still time for Gimenez to bring down Stephan El Shaarawy in added time, Roma stalwart De Rossi stroking home from 12 yards to add gloss to the scoreline.

Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti both had chances to extend Italy's lead before the break but were wasteful, while Gianluigi Donnarumma was barely tested in the Azzurri goal.

As the hour approached the young AC Milan keeper was beaten by Martin Caceres, only for Uruguay to see the goal ruled out for a foul.

Substitute Eder should have extended Italy's lead with a free header but he atoned for his error in the closing minutes, before Gimenez capped off his sorry showing.

Italy's thoughts now turn to their World Cup qualifier with Liechtenstein on Sunday, while Uruguay return home after successive defeats on their European trip.

In a half-full Allianz Riviera, it was Italy who looked brighter early on and they were gifted the game's opening goal on seven minutes by Gimenez.

A long ball from Lorenzo Insigne was beautiful controlled on the chest by Belotti, but before he had time to turn and shoot, Gimenez had volleyed the ball into his own goal as he attempted to clear the danger.

With their tails up, Italy pushed for a second, but found Muslera in fine form, the former Lazio goalkeeper denying Belotti and Insigne in quick succession.

Ventura was forced into a change after 18 minutes as Claudio Marchisio's international return came to an abrupt end, the midfielder limping off to be replaced by Riccardo Montolivo.

Uruguay captain Maxi Pereira gave Donnarumma something to do with a shot that flashed wide, before Insigne and Immobile both wasted good chances for the designated home side.

Immobile thought he should have had a penalty in the closing minutes of the half when he was barged over by two defenders, but his claims were waved away, much to his frustration.

After a cagey start to the second period Uruguay finally threatened the Italy goal as Caceres rose to meet Urreta's free-kick on the hour.

Caceres climbed highest before heading beyond Donnarumma's out-reached arm but was denied an equaliser after being penalised for a foul on Montolivo.

Italy should have wrapped things up with 15 minutes to play when Leonardo Spinazzola found Eder unmarked at the back post, but the sub inexplicably headed wide.

Eder atoned for his miss with eight minutes remaining as he diverted Gabbiadini's cross home, and De Rossi added gloss to the win in stoppage time.

Substitute El Shaarawy was hauled down by the luckless Gimenez in the penalty area and De Rossi made no mistake from 12 yards to complete the win.