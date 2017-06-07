It didn´t take me long to choose Bayern over Chelsea, says Sule

Niklas Sule insists it did not take him long to reject Chelsea for Bayern Munich as he looks forward to beginning his career with the Bundesliga champions.

The centre-back will join up with Bayern for next season having been signed on a five-year deal from Hoffenheim in January, a move reportedly worth €20million.

Sule discussed Chelsea's interest in him in March and opened up on the subject again while on international duty with Germany, who drew 1-1 in Denmark on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old felt this was not the right time to swap the Bundesliga for the Premier League and the stature of Bayern meant he did not deliberate about his choice for long.

"There was interest from Chelsea, but Bayern are among the top three clubs in the world so I didn't have to think about it long," Sule said to Bild.

"Going to England would have come too early for me. No club from England could have stimulated me as the offer from Bayern did."

Sule won his second international cap in Denmark and is part of an inexperienced Germany squad for the Confederations Cup, which starts next week.

He played in all but one of Hoffenheim's matches as they impressively finished fourth in the Bundesliga to earn a Champions League play-off spot.