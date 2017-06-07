Inzaghi signs new three-year Lazio contract

Lazio have announced that head coach Simone Inzaghi has extended his contract.

The 41-year-old has signed a deal that will see him remain in charge in the Italian capital for the next three seasons.

Inzaghi confirmed this week that an agreement had been reached and he is relishing the prospect of challenging for the top three in Serie A next season.

"I'm very happy to have renewed with Lazio," he told Sky Sports Italia. "I'm happy to continue, we hope to do great things next season.

"Everything is shared with my staff and the players, but what I like is the enthusiasm we brought to the people. Seeing 50,000 at the [Stadio] Olimpico makes me very proud."

Inzaghi took over initially on an interim basis last April after Stefano Pioli's exit, but he missed out on the full-time job when Marcelo Bielsa was appointed in July.

However, after the Argentine sensationally resigned just two days into the job, Inzaghi was named his replacement on a permanent basis.

Lazio enjoyed a strong 2016-17 campaign, finishing fifth in Serie A and reaching the Coppa Italia final, where they lost to Juventus.

They will play in the Europa League next season.