Injured Vardy withdraws from England´s double header

England will be without Jamie Vardy for their matches with Scotland and France after the Leicester City striker withdrew from Gareth Southgate's squad due to injury.

Vardy had been one of four strikers named in Southgate's squad for the World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Saturday and the friendly with France three days later.

However, the 30-year-old will play no part after picking up a knock during training on Tuesday.

"Jamie Vardy has left the England squad as a precaution after picking up a minor injury in training at St George's Park yesterday," a statement read.

We'll be without @vardy7 for this month's games after he picked up a minor injury yesterday. #threelions https://t.co/2bcLUzMLmw — England (@England) June 7, 2017

That leaves Jermain Defoe, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford as Southgate's striking options, Wayne Rooney having been left out of the original squad.

Despite Vardy's injury there is no recall for Rooney, as Southgate opts to stick with a 23-man squad.