Falcao becomes Colombia´s all-time top goalscorer

Radamel Falcao became Colombia's all-time top goalscorer after registering in Wednesday's 2-2 friendly draw with Spain in Murcia.

The striker netted a bullet header early in the second half of the encounter at Estadio Nueva Condomina to take his international tally to 26 goals in 65 appearances.

The 31-year-old, whose last goal for his country came two years ago against Costa Rica, now has one more than Millonarios great Arnoldo Iguaran.

It also ensured that Spain conceded twice at home for the first time since they beat Ivory Coast 3-2 back in 2006.

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, reportedly a top target for Manchester United, salvaged a draw for Spain after Edwin Cardona and Falcao had overturned David Silva's first-half strike.