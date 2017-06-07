De Rossi: I am nearing the end for Italy and Roma

Roma star Daniele De Rossi says he could retire from football in 2019 and does not expect to be playing for Italy beyond next year's World Cup.
De Rossi is part of Italy's squad to play Uruguay in a friendly in Nice on Wednesday and will pass Dino Zoff for outright fifth in the Azzurri's list of most capped players on 113 if he plays.
The midfielder, 33, signed a new two-year deal with Roma last week and thinks he is nearing the end for club and country, even though Rome is a host venue for Euro 2020.
"Let's first get to the World Cup, and then in 2018 I will be 35 and I could even bid farewell to the Azzurri shirt," De Rossi told reporters.
"It is a real honour for me to go beyond Zoff, soon it will be Andrea Pirlo, so we are talking about legends of Italian football.
"I will be 34 in a couple of months and I'm absolutely certain that I could be an important player for the World Cup.
"But if I think of 2020, I would be 37 years old, so you have to be realistic. If I'm needed I will always be there, but I consider the World Cup to be my final experience [for Italy].
"This contract I have just signed could be the last contract of my footballing career."
De Rossi expressed sadness at the departure of Roma boss Luciano Spalletti, who is set to be named as Inter head coach, but dismissed reports that emerged prior to his contract extension suggesting he could also move to San Siro.
"It doesn't bother me at all that I'm not going to Inter, because I never was an Inter player," he said.
"I have always worn the same shirt, and it would be a bit strange to see me wearing a different one of any colour.
"I'm sorry [he's gone] because he's a great coach I had a strong bond with. I hope that he doesn't show 100 percent of how good he is at Inter because they are going to be our rivals for the top places next year."
|Nolito slams English weather on way out of Manchester City
|Giroud demands more Arsenal playing time
|Rashford backs Man Utd team-mate Rooney for England return
|De Rossi: I am nearing the end for Italy and Roma
|Torino intend to keep Belotti despite AC Milan and Man Utd links
|Derby sign Curtis Davies from relegated Hull City
|It didn´t take me long to choose Bayern over Chelsea, says Sule
|Rashford supports Morata pursuit: Man Utd want to attract big players
|Postecoglou not focused on consequences ahead of crucial qualifier
|Madrid recruit Vinicius must ignore critics, says Gabriel
|Ventura ´flattered´ by Jiangsu interest
|Balotelli knows what he needs to do – Ventura
|Kalezic confirmed as Phoenix coach
|Low sees more positives than negatives after Denmark draw
|Gerrard urges Liverpool to sign Van Dijk
|Beckham one step closer to MLS team in Miami
|Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
|Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike
|Frustrated James is misunderstood at Real Madrid - Pekerman
|Conceicao leaves Nantes ahead of expected Porto appointment
|Rodriguez closing in on AC Milan move
|Balotelli will play for Dortmund, claims Raiola
|Storari signs AC Milan renewal
|Advocaat to reinstate Sneijder for Netherlands
|Great to see Gundogan back - Man City celebrate midfielder´s return to training
|Umtiti wants Dembele at Barcelona
|Arda retires from Turkey duty following alleged bust-up with journalist
|Pique aims dig at Real Madrid after Barcelona decline Copa del Rey bus parade
|Dortmund in world´s top 10 - Bosz relishing new challenge
|Pepe says goodbye to Real Madrid fans
|Arsenal great Seaman would welcome Hart signing
|Muller gets thumbs-up for July return after op
|Semedo will move to LaLiga, confirms agent
|Former Tottenham captain Mabbutt recovering after heart surgery
|Arsenal signing Kolasinac ´rejected many large European clubs´
|Bosz succeeds Tuchel as Borussia Dortmund head coach
|Hebei China Fortune deny Van Persie approach
|Europa League triumph just the start for Man United - Lingard
|Arsenal confirm Kolasinac signing
|Spalletti heads to China to finalise Inter deal
|Arda hits out at media ´slander´ after alleged scrap with journalist
|Everton star Lukaku says future is decided
|RB Leipzig rule out selling Forsberg
|Bellerin won´t rule out Barcelona move after ´difficult season´ at Arsenal
|Griezmann´s decision a relief for Deschamps
|There´s only one Ibrahimovic – Schick plays down comparisons
|Schick admits Juventus deal ´possible´
|There was nobody near him – Martinez stunned by Hazard injury
|Pepe confirms Madrid exit, but PSG deal not done yet
|Koeman feels Real Madrid not on par with Pep´s Barcelona
|Ozil not ruling out Schalke return
|Hamsik rejected Juventus - Nedved
|WATCH: Neymar comes bearing gifts for Warriors duo Durant and Green
|Chelsea owner Abramovich helping Slutsky with job hunt
|Belgium 2 Czech Republic 1: Fellaini header the difference
|Low undecided on Germany captaincy
|I loved him - Pardew devastated by Tiote´s death
|Lacazette still open to Atletico move despite transfer ban
|Belgium 2 Czech Republic 1: Fellaini header the difference
|Danny leaves Zenit after nine years
|Mourinho keen not to anger Benfica over Lindelof
|Hazard to miss start of new Premier League season
|Inzaghi agrees Lazio contract renewal
|Former team-mates Cisse and Ba lead Tiote tributes
|Schalke to fine Konoplyanka after Weinzierl attack
|Deschamps to manage Mbappe´s workload
|Kane keen to show leadership for England
|Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote dies at 30
|Eriksen hints at being open to Barcelona move
|RB Leipzig closing in on Bruma
|Fiorentina complete Vitor Hugo signing for reported €8million
|Juventus still believe despite Champions League final loss - Lichtsteiner
|Barcelona´s Arda ´not going anywhere´ amid Arsenal rumours
|Sanogo set to end Arsenal ´adventure´
|Konoplyanka: Weinzierl is a coward and will relegate Schalke
|Higuain was Juventus´ biggest Champions League final flop – Di Livio
|Barcelona always bounce back, warns Guardiola
|Coleman includes five uncapped players in Wales squad
|Hummels: I can´t go to Klopp´s birthday party - it´s my wedding anniversary!
|FIFA ´in regular contact´ with Qatar amid growing diplomatic dispute
|This is not the circus – Evra defends Mourinho over Man Utd´s style of play
|A close shave: Cristiano Ronaldo explains bold new style
|Borussia Dortmund sign Zagadou from Paris Saint-Germain
|Modric reveals Zidane masterplan behind emphatic defeat of Juventus
|Dolberg to reject ´every big European club´ to stay at Ajax
|Herrera gunning for Super Cup win over Real Madrid
|Martial has no reason to leave Manchester United, says agent
|MLS Review: Sounders edge Dynamo, Orlando hold on
|Bale ´happy´ at Madrid amid Man United links
|Cristiano sings ´Ronaldo, Ballon d´Or´ as Madrid celebrate Champions League triumph
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly, Kedus Giorgis remain unbeaten
|Sneijder hits out at ´jealous´ critics after matching Van der Sar record