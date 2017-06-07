Cristiano Ronaldo retains status as world´s highest-paid athlete

Cristiano Ronaldo has retained his place at the top of the Forbes list of highest-paid athletes after earning $93million up to June 1, 2017.

The Real Madrid superstar - who lifted his second successive Champions League trophy in Cardiff on Saturday - raked in $58m in salary and winnings, with endorsements of $35m keeping him top of the list.

Basketball icon LeBron James is Ronaldo's nearest challenger with total earnings of $86.2m, the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard's income seeing him claim £20m more in endorsements than the Portugal international.

Ronaldo's great rival Lionel Messi completed the top three but the Barcelona forward - who slips down a place from second - was $13m below on $80m for the 12-month period.

The top three are streets ahead of the rest, though, Roger Federer sitting in fourth with earnings of $62m - of which $58m came from sponsorship.

James is joined by fellow NBA stars Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and James Harden in the top 10, while Rory McIlroy breaks into that group for the first time.

McIlroy's fellow golfer Tiger Woods - who topped the list in 2013 - remains in the top 20 just ahead of Neymar despite only earning $104,000 in salary over the 12 months, his $37m in endorsements seeing him finish 17th.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams is the only female athlete on the list after earning $27m, a figure that sees her finish just outside the top 50.

Forbes' top 10 highest-paid athletes:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - $93m

2. LeBron James - $86.2m

3. Lionel Messi - $80m

4. Roger Federer - $62m

5. Kevin Durant - $60.6m

6. Andrew Luck - $50m

6. Rory McIlroy - $50m

8. Stephen Curry - $47.3m

9. James Harden $46.6m



10. Lewis Hamilton - $46m