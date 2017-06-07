Jardim extends contract with Monaco

Monaco have announced that head coach Leonardo Jardim has signed a new three-year contract.

The 42-year-old, who guided his side to a Ligue 1 title triumph and the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2016-17, has agreed a deal that will run until 2020.

"The confidence the club has shown in me has always been essential to me," he told Monaco's official website.

"I feel part of AS Monaco and of the principality. I'm therefore very happy to continue my work at AS Monaco.

"The last three seasons have been exceptional, crowned by the title of champions of France in May. We will therefore work with the same ambition to continue this project and continue to grow this club with the same passion that has inspired us from the beginning.

"I'm certain that the future looks very exciting at Monaco."

A report in Portugal on Wednesday claimed Jardim could be prepared to leave Ligue 1 and take over at Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan, who were said to have offered him a deal worth €12million a season.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev confirmed there was interest in Jardim and is therefore delighted he has committed to Stade Louis II.

"He is one of the best coaches in European football and, despite approaches, he has chosen to continue the adventure at Monaco, which proves our ambition," said Vasilyev.

"He has done considerable work since his arrival; the French title is the perfect illustration [of that].

"We had a common desire to continue to develop this club's project and it is therefore with great pride that we announce the extension of his contract until 2020."

Jardim, who joined from Sporting in 2014, won the award for Ligue 1's best coach following their outstanding 2016-17 campaign.

He had also been linked with a potential move to Arsenal before Arsene Wenger signed a two-year contract extension to stay with the Gunners.