Allegri signs Juventus renewal until 2020

7 June 2017 14:58

Massimiliano Allegri has signed a new contract with Juventus that ties him to the Serie A champions until June 2020, the club have announced.

The 49-year-old's deal was due to expire at the end of next season, but he has decided to stay put for two additional years.

Allegri was linked with Arsenal earlier this campaign, but he always maintained he intended to stay at Juve and has now ended all speculation about his immediate future.

The former AC Milan boss arrived at the Bianconeri in 2014 to replace Antonio Conte and has since guided the Turin giants to seven trophies.

Juve have not only won the Serie A title in each of Allegri's three seasons at the club – a run which saw them claim an unprecedented sixth successive Scudetto last season – but have also combined it with Coppa Italia success each year.

They narrowly missed out on a historic treble on two occasions, with Barcelona proving to be too strong in the Champions League final in 2015, before they were beaten by Real Madrid in this year's European showpiece.

