Alderweireld expects Tottenham stay

Toby Alderweireld says reports that he will leave Tottenham during the close season are mere speculation and expects to still be with the Premier League runners-up next term.

The Belgium international has been linked with Manchester City and Inter after excelling under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino since arriving at the club in 2015.

Alderweireld is reportedly at loggerheads with Tottenham's hierarchy over an extension to his current deal - which expires in 2020 - but he insists no talks have taken place and he has no intention of leaving Spurs.

"I'm still waiting for a contract proposal, but in my mind I'm playing for Spurs next season," the 28-year-old is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.

"There is no talk now, so it's all rumours, because if there's no talk there's no rejection as well. We will see in the future how it will go."

One man who hopes Alderweireld remains with the club going forward is defensive partner Jan Vertonghen, stressing his compatriot is an important member of their squad – along with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose.

"These guys showed their importance for us last season and for a couple of seasons now," he said.

"I think Tottenham has the power and strength to keep guys like that in the team these days.

"I really hope they all stay and we can all push together for something very nice next season."