Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick played down comparisons to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, saying there was no-one like the Manchester United star.
Schick was compared to the Swedish great by Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved, with the Serie A champions interested in signing the Czech Republic international.
But while the 21-year-old said he watched Ibrahimovic closely, he dismissed the comparisons.
"Ibrahimovic is my role model since childhood, but another like him doesn't exist," Schick told Czech site iSport.
"I think I can still improve.
"At Sampdoria, my experience was beautiful. I'm glad we were able to achieve our goals."
Schick scored 11 Serie A goals in his first season in Italy, leading to interest from numerous clubs.
Juve, where Ibrahimovic starred for two campaigns from 2004-06, appears his most likely destination.
|There´s only one Ibrahimovic – Schick plays down comparisons
|Schick admits Juventus deal ´possible´
|There was nobody near him – Martinez stunned by Hazard injury
|Pepe confirms Madrid exit, but PSG deal not done yet
|Koeman feels Real Madrid not on par with Pep´s Barcelona
|Ozil not ruling out Schalke return
|Hamsik rejected Juventus - Nedved
|WATCH: Neymar comes bearing gifts for Warriors duo Durant and Green
|Chelsea owner Abramovich helping Slutsky with job hunt
|Belgium 2 Czech Republic 1: Fellaini header the difference
|Low undecided on Germany captaincy
|I loved him - Pardew devastated by Tiote´s death
|Lacazette still open to Atletico move despite transfer ban
|Belgium 2 Czech Republic 1: Fellaini header the difference
|Danny leaves Zenit after nine years
|Mourinho keen not to anger Benfica over Lindelof
|Hazard to miss start of new Premier League season
|Inzaghi agrees Lazio contract renewal
|Former team-mates Cisse and Ba lead Tiote tributes
|Schalke to fine Konoplyanka after Weinzierl attack
|Deschamps to manage Mbappe´s workload
|Kane keen to show leadership for England
|Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote dies at 30
|Eriksen hints at being open to Barcelona move
|RB Leipzig closing in on Bruma
|Fiorentina complete Vitor Hugo signing for reported €8million
|Juventus still believe despite Champions League final loss - Lichtsteiner
|Barcelona´s Arda ´not going anywhere´ amid Arsenal rumours
|Sanogo set to end Arsenal ´adventure´
|Konoplyanka: Weinzierl is a coward and will relegate Schalke
|Higuain was Juventus´ biggest Champions League final flop – Di Livio
|Barcelona always bounce back, warns Guardiola
|Coleman includes five uncapped players in Wales squad
|Hummels: I can´t go to Klopp´s birthday party - it´s my wedding anniversary!
|FIFA ´in regular contact´ with Qatar amid growing diplomatic dispute
|This is not the circus – Evra defends Mourinho over Man Utd´s style of play
|A close shave: Cristiano Ronaldo explains bold new style
|Borussia Dortmund sign Zagadou from Paris Saint-Germain
|Modric reveals Zidane masterplan behind emphatic defeat of Juventus
|Dolberg to reject ´every big European club´ to stay at Ajax
|Herrera gunning for Super Cup win over Real Madrid
|Martial has no reason to leave Manchester United, says agent
|MLS Review: Sounders edge Dynamo, Orlando hold on
|Bale ´happy´ at Madrid amid Man United links
|Cristiano sings ´Ronaldo, Ballon d´Or´ as Madrid celebrate Champions League triumph
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly, Kedus Giorgis remain unbeaten
|Sneijder hits out at ´jealous´ critics after matching Van der Sar record
|Hazard suffers fractured ankle on Belgium duty
|Girona clinch promotion to LaLiga
|Netherlands 5 Ivory Coast 0: Veltman the unlikely hero for Oranje
|Republic of Ireland 3 Uruguay 1: Cavani limps off as Ireland ease to win
|Deulofeu keen not to be distracted by transfer talk
|Netherlands 5 Ivory Coast 0: Veltman the unlikely hero for Oranje
|Shaqiri in no rush to leave Stoke
|Republic of Ireland 3 Uruguay 1: Cavani limps off as Ireland ease to win
|PSG star Cavani limps off for Uruguay in Dublin
|Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Champions League victory with new look
|Tuchel not taking Leverkusen job
|Hazard: I would consider Real Madrid offer
|Champions League heartbreak does not ruin Juventus´ season, says Italy boss Ventura
|Meyer rejects Schalke renewal
|Champions League glory a huge step for Madrid youngster Asensio
|Bale commits to Real Madrid after ´incredible´ Champions League triumph
|Late strikes, Derbi and Clasico glory - Ronaldo´s 600 goals in numbers
|Buffon vows to take one more shot at winning Champions League
|My future is at Arsenal, insists Giroud
|Griezmann confirms he will stay at Atletico Madrid
|Bonucci: We thought it was our time
|WATCH: Jo fails to replicate Mandzukic´s Champions League stunner, still scores
|Ferguson: Carrick was destined for Manchester United greatness
|James future in Zidane´s hands, says Real Madrid chief Perez
|United States 1 Venezuela 1: Pulisic helps hosts to draw
|MLS Review: Lamah hat-trick leads Dallas, NYC claim late win
|Perez: De Gea? I´m not a fortune teller
|United States 1 Venezuela 1: Pulisic helps hosts to draw
|Ramos sends well wishes after London attack
|Bale enjoys ´dream´ Madrid win in Cardiff
|CAF Champions League Review: Zanaco win late to go top
|Ronaldo still feels ´like a young boy´ as he continues to dominate at 32
|Ronaldo deserves Ballon d´Or, says Perez
|Ronaldo still feels ´like a young boy´ as he continues to dominate at 32
|Zidane revels in ´historic´ Real Madrid Champions League win
|Ronaldo´s special night gets even better as mentor Ferguson presents Man of the Match award
|Juventus fans hurt after crowd stampede in Turin
|Kaka and Ozil lead Real Madrid praise as Manchester United await Super Cup showdown
|Buffon: I cannot explain why Juventus played like we did
|Allegri: Juventus will be back after Champions League loss
|Best coach in the world? Zidane thinks not but confirms Madrid stay
|Real Madrid future not up to me, says Morata
|Toni Kroos: Every team needs a Cristiano Ronaldo
|Champions League Final Diary: Ronaldo stars as Cardiff treated to one of the great finals
|Ramos: This was Real Madrid´s date with history - our success is no accident
|Ronaldo tells critics to ´put the guitar back in its case´ as Real Madrid make Champions League hist