Pepe says goodbye to Real Madrid fans

Pepe has written a heartfelt farewell note to Real Madrid after confirming his 10-year Santiago Bernabeu stay will soon come to an end.

The combative central defender revealed on Monday he would not be extending his stay when his contract expires this month, having only been offered a deal for one more year instead of the two he was hoping for.

He has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, while rumours of a Premier League switch also abound, but on Tuesday the Portugal international was in the mood for nostalgia.

The 34-year-old wrote on Instagram: "On July 12, 2007 I arrived at Real Madrid with the illusion of a boy who arrived where he had dreamed every day of his childhood.

"Today, 10 years later, I have to stop wearing this badge. Every day I wore this shirt, I did it with the illusion of always.

"Today I can only thank all of you who have supported me, that you have written this beautiful story with me. Thanks to each one of you, who accompanied me. Thanks to all the friends and colleagues I know will stay wherever I go.

"I say goodbye also to this city, which has seen the birth and growth of my daughters. I am very happy for what I have achieved and I will carry your affection in the heart!

"And I say it again ... The best of these 10 years ??? To train every day, to live with each and every one of the employees of this club ... Treading the Santiago Bernabeu and feeling your support was always magic!

"In my heart I keep your affection, and this feeling of duty fulfilled ... Real Madrid and your affection will always be part of my history, my life! Thanks and Until Always! ".

Pepe won three LaLiga titles with Madrid and a hat-trick of Champions League winners' medals.

He was often criticised for his perceived ill-discipline on the field, which did little to win favour with neutrals, but he remains a popular figure among Los Blancos fans.