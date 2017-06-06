Ozil not ruling out Schalke return

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is not ruling out a return to Schalke at some point in his career.

Ozil joined Schalke's academy in 2005, but left for Werder Bremen in 2008 before going on to join Real Madrid and then Arsenal.

Despite speculation linking him with a move away after a season in which he was the target of considerable criticism, the Germany international is expected to sign a new contract with Arsene Wenger's side.

But on talk of a possible return to Gelsenkirchen, Ozil told the Funke Media Group: "Right now, I'm not thinking about it. But in football you cannot rule out anything.

"My family would be very happy about a return.

"Schalke is my absolute favourite club, I'm still a big fan. After all, I grew up with Schalke.

"In terms of potential, Schalke is the number three for me in Germany after Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

"They have wonderful fans and a great stadium. It is a pity that they are stuck in mediocrity. This fantastic club deserves more."

Schalke finished 10th in the Bundesliga.