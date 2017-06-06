Muller gets thumbs-up for July return after op

Thomas Muller will be ready and raring to go for pre-season training in July after having an operation on his right thumb.

The Bayern Munich forward struggled for form in the 2016-17 campaign, scoring just five Bundesliga goals en route to a fifth top-flight title in a row for the club.

Bayern tweeted on Tuesday to confirm the Germany international had undergone a minor procedure and would be back for the beginning of their 2017-18 preparations.

Muller, who joined Bayern's youth set-up in 2000, has six Bundesliga winners' medals and won the Champions League with the Bavarians in 2013.