Hebei China Fortune deny Van Persie approach

Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune have denied making an approach to sign Robin van Persie.
The 33-year-old has one year left on his Fenerbahce contract but has been linked with a move away from Turkey, with former club Feyenoord among the reported admirers.
A transfer to the lucrative CSL has also been mooted as an option but Hebei insist suggestions they have made him an offer are simply "gossip".
"Regarding the widespread reports that Hebei China Fortune have bid for Van Persie, our club hereby solemnly declare that we have never approached Van Persie," the club said in a statement.
"All of this is pure rumours and hopefully gossip dies when it hits a wise person's ears."
Van Persie admitted last weekend that he is unsure where he will be playing next season.
"I do not know where my future lies," the former Manchester United and Arsenal star told De Telegraaf.
"We must see in the upcoming weeks. I have a contract and we look at it from that basis. As it looks now, I'll return to Fener next month.
"You never know in football, things can change quickly. The future is still open."
Van Persie scored nine goals in 24 Super Lig appearances for Fenerbahce in 2016-17.
