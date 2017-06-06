Article

Arsenal confirm Kolasinac signing

6 June 2017 12:14

Arsenal have announced the signing of defender Sead Kolasinac, who is to join the club from Schalke.

The left-back is expected to arrive on a free transfer at the beginning of next month once his contract with the Bundesliga club expires.

"Sead Kolasinac will join us this summer on a long-term contract," Arsenal confirmed in a statement.

"Subject to the completion of all regulatory processes, the defender will start pre-season training in July."

Kolasinac is the first Gunners signing since manager Arsene Wenger decided to sign a new two-year contract last month.

The 23-year-old joined the Schalke youth system in 2011 before making his Bundesliga debut in September 2012. He went on to make a total of 123 appearances for the club.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international is reportedly to earn £7.5million a year during his spell with the Gunners.

