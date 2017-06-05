WATCH: Neymar comes bearing gifts for Warriors duo Durant and Green

Golden State Warriors pair Draymond Green and Kevin Durant had a special visit from Barcelona superstar Neymar on Sunday, and the Brazilian did not arrive empty-handed.
The duo were influential as the Warriors took a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, Durant top-scoring with 33 points while Green contributed 12 of his own alongside six assists and as many rebounds.
And both were handsomely rewarded for their efforts by Brazil captain Neymar, who showed up to present them with signed Barcelona shirts each bearing their name and number on the back.
Durant and Green are hardly strapped for cash - between them they are reported to earn more than $40million per year - but there are some things money can't buy...
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 5, 2017
@NeymarJr with @KDTrey5 & @Money23Green following Game 2 of the #NBAFinals @NBA pic.twitter.com/WmdBypM3kk
