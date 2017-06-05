Schalke to fine Konoplyanka after Weinzierl attack

Schalke will fine Yevhen Konoplyanka following his outburst at head coach Markus Weinzierl.

Konoplyanka took aim at Weinzierl after being told he is no longer needed at the Veltins Arena, despite Schalke recently making his stay at the club permanent following a one-year loan deal from Sevilla.

The 27-year-old called Weinzierl "a coward" and suggested Schalke are destined to drop to the 2. Bundesliga if he remains in charge next season.

Schalke are understandably not impressed with Konoplyanka's comments and sporting director Christian Heidel told Sport Bild: "He will be punished for this.

"He will get a hefty fine. This is not ok."

Konoplyanka made 27 appearances in all competitions for Schalke in 2016-17, scoring six goals.