Sanogo set to end Arsenal ´adventure´

Yaya Sanogo has stated that his "adventure" at Arsenal is set to come to an end.
The 24-year-old joined the Gunners from Auxere in 2013 but has managed just 20 appearances and one goal – in a Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund in November 2014 – in that time.
The striker spent the majority of 2016-17 sidelined with a calf problem but showed some encouraging signs on his return to action with the Arsenal under-23 side, scoring four goals in three appearances.
Sanogo has now claimed that he will seek pastures new in the transfer window, as he looks to rebuild his career following a long and difficult battle with injuries.
"I'm free," he told L'Equipe. "The adventure ends.
"My left calf is healed. It kept me off the pitch for nearly seven months. I came back in January with a fitness trainer. I was able to play again for the Arsenal reserves. It was very hard when I was injured. You feel so mentally alone. There is virtually nobody at your side.
"And there is this frustration about not knowing what the source of my pain was.
"The injuries stunted my progress, there were moments where I was good. I remember the summer of 2014 when, during the Emirates Cup, I scored a quadruple against Benfica.
"And then there were some bad decisions, and I maybe did not always do what was necessary to impose myself."
Sanogo, a prolific goalscorer for France at youth level, has spent much of the last two years away from Arsenal on loan.
He failed to make an impact in spells with Crystal Palace and Ajax before joining Charlton Athletic for the second half of the 2015-16 season. He scored three goals in a 4-3 defeat to Reading in February of that year.
Serie A side Genoa have been linked with an interest in signing him.
