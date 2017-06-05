Martial has no reason to leave Manchester United, says agent

Anthony Martial has no reason to leave Manchester United and the club have not suggested that his future lies elsewhere, according to the forward's agent.
The 21-year-old has endured a difficult season under Jose Mourinho, scoring just four times in 18 starts in the Premier League, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all ahead of him in the pecking order.
His reduced playing time has prompted talk that Martial will be allowed to leave in the transfer window, just two years on from his arrival from Monaco in a deal that reportedly cost an initial fee of £36million.
However, his representative, Philippe Lamboley, has denied that United have said they want to offload him.
"I wish all 21-year-old players had already played 180 games with the pros," Lamboley told Journal du Dimanche.
"Anthony's career is simply outstanding. He has two years left on his contract and there is no reason, today, for him to leave Manchester.
"If [executive vice-president] Ed Woodward calls me to tell me he wants to see him go, things will be different. But that's not what he told me at our last meeting."
Mourinho was publicly critical of Martial in April as he urged the France international to offer him the qualities he wants in his United side.
"Marcus Rashford, even without scoring goals, even with being since September without a goal in the Premier League, was always a player I trusted, I played, I supported because he was always coming in my direction, in the direction I want from a player and what I want as a Manchester United player," Mourinho said.
"Do I think Anthony is a player with great potential? Yes, I think. Do I think he can play successfully for me? Yes, I think. But he needs to give me things that I like."
