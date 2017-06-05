Kane keen to show leadership for England

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is keen to demonstrate his leadership skills for England ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Scotland.
Gareth Southgate's side are four points clear at the top of Group F, with Scotland in fourth place in the table in the build-up to Saturday's game at Hampden Park.
Kane ended the league season with a stunning run of 15 goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances, retaining the Golden Boot and winning the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award, although he has not scored in over a year for England.
The 23-year-old has been touted as a potential captain of the Three Lions after Wayne Rooney was again omitted from Southgate's squad.
| The winner of the Premier League PFA Fans' Player of the Season - @HKane! #THFC #goldenboot pic.twitter.com/8ika1xdiy1— PFA (@PFA) May 27, 2017
"I see myself as one of the leaders now in the team and I'm looking forward to it," Kane said at a sponsors' event on Monday. "I'm only 23 but I feel that there are a lot of younger players in the team compared to me and I have a good relationship with them.
"I have a good relationship with all the players - the older, the younger - and there are quite a few Spurs boys in there as well. It helps as we play with each other, train with each other day-in, day-out, so we know each other very well on the pitch, but off the pitch also.
"If someone is feeling a bit down, or if they're not quite right then we are there to know that and help them out."
Looking forward to the games ahead! #ThreeLions #England pic.twitter.com/DNjDHBZoFc— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 25, 2017
Kane is expecting the derby atmosphere to be a factor at Hampden as Scotland look to avenge a 3-0 loss to England in November.
He added: "It is a massive game; everyone knows how big England versus Scotland is with the rivalry that we have, and we had a great result against them at Wembley in November.
"We just want to go out there and do it again. We know it will be a bit tougher doing it away from home but, with the team we have got and the confidence we have got, we know we just have to go out there and not get too caught up in the moment.
"You have to be professional. Of course, it is going to be a passionate game but it's about being calm and composed and sticking to the game plan. I feel we can do that. I feel we have a level-headed squad."
