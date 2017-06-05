Related

Article

Hummels: I can´t go to Klopp´s birthday party - it´s my wedding anniversary!

5 June 2017 14:10

Mats Hummels will not be attending a 50th birthday celebration for his former Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp as it clashes with his wedding anniversary.

Klopp plans to mark his 50th birthday with a bash on June 15, but Bayern Munich defender Hummels said he cannot go to the party as he will instead be celebrating with wife Cathy.

Hummels was Klopp's captain when the duo worked together at Dortmund but, despite the Germany international expressing a wish to attend, they will not be reunited at the party.

"On June 15 it is his celebration," Hummels told German television station ZDFneo. "He certainly knows this, it is not a surprise party. 

"And he had to choose my wedding day, which is why I cannot come. I would have been at Kloppo's 50th, of course."

Hummels also stated that he would not have played in Dortmund's Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie against Monaco, which was postponed by just a day following an attack on the team's coach.

The defender was critical of the decision to play the fixture so soon after the incident.

"I thought it was bad, I would not have played it, I would not have it," Hummels added. "It is, of course, the question whether there was an alternative to play or fly out, whether it would have been tolerated. But I would have had to take a break.

"I do not know whether it would have been difficult organisationally or financially. But I think that there were interests ranked higher than what those who were sitting [on the bus] have felt, and that is a pity."

Sponsored links

Monday 5 June

14:40 Higuain was Juventus´ biggest Champions League final flop – Di Livio
14:37 Barcelona always bounce back, warns Guardiola
14:19 Coleman includes five uncapped players in Wales squad
14:10 Hummels: I can´t go to Klopp´s birthday party - it´s my wedding anniversary!
14:08 FIFA ´in regular contact´ with Qatar amid growing diplomatic dispute
13:29 This is not the circus – Evra defends Mourinho over Man Utd´s style of play
12:40 A close shave: Cristiano Ronaldo explains bold new style
12:06 Borussia Dortmund sign Zagadou from Paris Saint-Germain
11:54 Modric reveals Zidane masterplan behind emphatic defeat of Juventus
10:52 Dolberg to reject ´every big European club´ to stay at Ajax
10:30 Herrera gunning for Super Cup win over Real Madrid
09:23 Martial has no reason to leave Manchester United, says agent
06:13 MLS Review: Sounders edge Dynamo, Orlando hold on
02:26 Bale ´happy´ at Madrid amid Man United links
02:21 Cristiano sings ´Ronaldo, Ballon d´Or´ as Madrid celebrate Champions League triumph
01:34 CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly, Kedus Giorgis remain unbeaten
00:33 Sneijder hits out at ´jealous´ critics after matching Van der Sar record

Sunday 4 June

23:35 Hazard suffers fractured ankle on Belgium duty
23:17 Girona clinch promotion to LaLiga
21:22 Netherlands 5 Ivory Coast 0: Veltman the unlikely hero for Oranje
20:59 Republic of Ireland 3 Uruguay 1: Cavani limps off as Ireland ease to win
20:27 Deulofeu keen not to be distracted by transfer talk
20:23 Netherlands 5 Ivory Coast 0: Veltman the unlikely hero for Oranje
20:03 Shaqiri in no rush to leave Stoke
19:59 Republic of Ireland 3 Uruguay 1: Cavani limps off as Ireland ease to win
19:48 PSG star Cavani limps off for Uruguay in Dublin
19:42 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Champions League victory with new look
17:55 Tuchel not taking Leverkusen job
17:29 Hazard: I would consider Real Madrid offer
17:00 Champions League heartbreak does not ruin Juventus´ season, says Italy boss Ventura
16:51 Meyer rejects Schalke renewal
16:20 Champions League glory a huge step for Madrid youngster Asensio
16:01 Bale commits to Real Madrid after ´incredible´ Champions League triumph
15:37 Late strikes, Derbi and Clasico glory - Ronaldo´s 600 goals in numbers
13:49 Buffon vows to take one more shot at winning Champions League
12:39 My future is at Arsenal, insists Giroud
11:40 Griezmann confirms he will stay at Atletico Madrid
11:37 Bonucci: We thought it was our time
11:02 WATCH: Jo fails to replicate Mandzukic´s Champions League stunner, still scores
10:51 Ferguson: Carrick was destined for Manchester United greatness
10:18 James future in Zidane´s hands, says Real Madrid chief Perez
06:04 United States 1 Venezuela 1: Pulisic helps hosts to draw
05:44 MLS Review: Lamah hat-trick leads Dallas, NYC claim late win
05:06 Perez: De Gea? I´m not a fortune teller
05:05 United States 1 Venezuela 1: Pulisic helps hosts to draw
04:06 Ramos sends well wishes after London attack
03:22 Bale enjoys ´dream´ Madrid win in Cardiff
02:29 CAF Champions League Review: Zanaco win late to go top
01:43 Ronaldo still feels ´like a young boy´ as he continues to dominate at 32
01:37 Ronaldo deserves Ballon d´Or, says Perez
01:35 Ronaldo still feels ´like a young boy´ as he continues to dominate at 32
01:08 Zidane revels in ´historic´ Real Madrid Champions League win
01:06 Ronaldo´s special night gets even better as mentor Ferguson presents Man of the Match award
01:06 Juventus fans hurt after crowd stampede in Turin
00:51 Kaka and Ozil lead Real Madrid praise as Manchester United await Super Cup showdown
00:50 Buffon: I cannot explain why Juventus played like we did
00:48 Allegri: Juventus will be back after Champions League loss
00:44 Best coach in the world? Zidane thinks not but confirms Madrid stay
00:42 Real Madrid future not up to me, says Morata
00:41 Toni Kroos: Every team needs a Cristiano Ronaldo
00:29 Champions League Final Diary: Ronaldo stars as Cardiff treated to one of the great finals
00:10 Ramos: This was Real Madrid´s date with history - our success is no accident
00:06 Ronaldo tells critics to ´put the guitar back in its case´ as Real Madrid make Champions League hist

Saturday 3 June

23:58 Through gritted tweet: Barcelona congratulate Champions League winners Real Madrid
23:53 Ronaldo the star as Juve´s ´BBC´ flop - Champions League player ratings
23:44 Twice as good as anyone else: Ronaldo romps into record books
23:31 Isco stunned to win third Champions League: I would never have dreamed this!
23:28 Mandzukic volley among magnificent seven of best Champions League final goals
23:16 The ´Ronaldo Final´ will go down as one of the Champions League greats
22:54 Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to Champions League top scorer award
22:52 Ronaldo nets 600th career goal in Champions League final triumph
22:48 Juventus 1 Real Madrid 4: Ronaldo double seals historic Champions League triumph
22:43 Ronaldo nets 600th career goal in Champions League final triumph
21:42 Cristiano Ronaldo sets record for Champions League final goals
21:17 Zidane, Figo, Ronaldo - the best of Real Madrid´s 500 Champions League goals
21:12 Ronaldo scores Real Madrid´s 500th Champions League goal
20:00 Valverde desperate to get started at Barcelona
19:38 Real Madrid start with Isco and bench Bale for Champions League final
18:57 Portugal 4 Cyprus 0: Moutinho the inspiration in Ronaldo´s absence
18:04 Portugal 4 Cyprus 0: Moutinho the inspiration in Ronaldo's absence
17:07 Szczesny has ´no agreement´ with Juventus
15:09 Juventus want Fabinho, claims Deco
15:08 I will not stop – Mertesacker not done yet despite talks over non-playing Arsenal role
13:43 We will do everything to keep him scoring - Griezmann backs Giroud to lead France forward
12:51 Juventus always get it right when it matters - Pirlo
12:30 1860 Munich face another relegation over unpaid 3. Liga license fee
12:03 Ceferin was unaware of FIFA inspections into North Korean workers at World Cup venue
10:53 Hazard: Chelsea can make Champions League impact
10:21 England striker Defoe eyes World Cup 2018 spot
10:06 Northern Ireland to build on Euro 2016 spirit with Turkey camp
09:37 Morientes backs Ronaldo for Ballon d´Or as he urges Madrid star to ignore whistles
07:19 Portland Timbers 2 San Jose Earthquakes 0: Valeri brace ends slump
05:43 Giggs: Griezmann still a target for Manchester United
05:09 Alba glad to move on from Luis Enrique as he looks forward to Valverde tenure
03:56 Messi aiming to win everything with Barca after launching theme park
02:51 Wenger hints at move for Mahrez after revealing admiration for Leicester star
00:58 CAF Champions League Review: Mayuka snatches draw for Zamalek, Al Ahli Tripoli thrash CAPS United
00:09 Deschamps hails Giroud hat-trick after ´difficult season´ with Arsenal

Facebook