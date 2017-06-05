Former team-mates Cisse and Ba lead Tiote tributes

Demba Ba, Shay Given and Papiss Cisse were among the former team-mates to pay tribute to Cheick Tiote after the former Newcastle United player's sudden death.

Chinese club Beijing Enterprises confirmed the 30-year-old collapsed at the team's training ground on Monday and passed away after receiving treatment at hospital.

Tiote joined the club in February and his former employers include Anderlecht, Roda and Twente, while he helped Ivory Coast to win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015.

The midfielder spent six and a half years with Newcastle, making over 150 appearances, and those who played alongside him at St James' Park were among those to express their sorrow.

may Allah gives grant you jannah brother Tiote — Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) June 5, 2017

Goodnight brother, You will be missed. My heart goes out to his family. Gone too soon #RIPcheiktiote — Papiss Demba Cisse (@CissePapiss) June 5, 2017

Shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of Cheick Tioté, I pass on my condolences to his friends & family, way too young #ripcheickTiote — Shay Given (@No1shaygiven) June 5, 2017

I'm shocked and sad to hear about my old teammate Cheick Tiote has past away! my thoughts are with his family and friends! #RIPCheicky — Peter Lovenkrands (@lovenkrands11) June 5, 2017

Sad news. Always going to be remember our time together at #nufc RIP my friend. Noticia muy triste. Siempre te recordaré de nuestro paso por el #nufc descansa en paz amigo. A post shared by Jonas Gutierrez (@galgojonas) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

I am speechless and so incredibly sad. Cheick Tioté was one of the nicest and toughest teammates I have ever had. Rest in peace brother. — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) June 5, 2017

Gutted to hear the awful news about my former teammate Cheik Tiote today. Thoughts with his friends and family. — Stephen Harper (@steveharper37) June 5, 2017

Terrible news, R.I.P. Tiote. Always enjoyed sitting next to you in the dressing room my friend. — Siem de Jong (@siemdejong) June 5, 2017

Devastating news of the death of Cheick Tiote. RIP. — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 5, 2017