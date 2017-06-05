Related

Fiorentina complete Vitor Hugo signing for reported €8million

5 June 2017 17:09

Fiorentina have announced the signing of Vitor Hugo from Palmeiras for a reported €8million.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the option of a further year after completing a medical with the Serie A club.

The centre-back is expected to begin training with his new team-mates on Tuesday.

Speaking at the end of last month, Palmeiras coach Cuca said the Brazilian club will receive €8million for the deal.

"We brought in a lot of money from sales: €33million from Gabriel Jesus to Manchester City and €8million from Vitor Hugo to Fiorentina," he told a media conference.

Vitor Hugo, who was a key part of Palmeiras' Brasileirao-winning squad of 2016, has been signed as a replacement for Gonzalo Rodriguez, whose contract expires at the end of June.

The 33-year-old was quoted as saying last weekend that he would be interested in joining Olympiacos when he leaves Italy.

