CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly, Kedus Giorgis remain unbeaten

Al Ahly continued their strong form in the CAF Champions League, while Kedus Giorgis also stayed unbeaten.

Eight-time champions Al Ahly returned to the top of Group D thanks to a 2-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in Borg El Arab on Sunday.

Goals in either half from Moamen Zakaria and Junior Ajayi saw the Egyptian side to their second win in three group games.

Hossam El-Badry's Al Ahly are unbeaten and are yet to concede in the group, sitting on seven points – level with Zanaco and four clear of Wydad Casablanca.

Kedus Giorgis battled to a win in Addis Abeba, edging Vita Club 1-0.

Saladin Said scored the match-winner on the hour-mark for what was his side's first victory in Group C, in which they sit second.