Borussia Dortmund sign Zagadou from Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Dan-Axel Zagadou from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The 18-year-old will join the Bundesliga club on July 1 after his contract with PSG expires.

The centre-back, who had also been linked with Manchester City, will be Dortmund's third signing of the transfer window, following Omer Toprak and Mahmoud Dahoud in moving to Signal Iduna Park.

"From July, Dan-Axel Zagadou will become a fully fledged member of the first team," BVB sporting director Michael Zorc told the club's official website.

"We've no doubt he has the quality, and look forward to helping him take his next steps as a Dortmund professional."

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of highly-rated French prospect Dan-Axel Zagadou (18) from Paris St. Germain.#welcometodortmund — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) June 5, 2017

Zagadou explained that Dortmund's reputation for giving youngsters a chance in the first team was a key factor behind his decision to move to Germany.

"I joined Dortmund because this big club always succeed in integrating young players into the first team and developing them at the highest level," he said.

"I can't wait to play with my new team-mates, experience the imposing stadium and the famous fans, and I really want to establish myself as a professional footballer in Dortmund."

Zagadou, a France youth international, made two appearances for PSG's side in the UEFA Youth League but did not play for the senior team under Unai Emery.

The deal has been completed despite BVB having yet to appoint a successor to head coach Thomas Tuchel, who left the club on May 30.